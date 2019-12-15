Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Nectarine M/Mum4

Juiceless, flavourless rocks
Juiceless, flavourless rocks that went mouldy before they ripened.
Fine outside but rotten inside
They all looked fine on the outside but were brown and rotten on the inside.. had to throw all 4 of them away. Very disappointing.
by the time they had ripened they were inedible. Threw them all away.
All 4 were rotten right through,NOT HAPPY.didnt want to give even 1.
Not as they looked
I am sorry .... for purchasing the fresh fruit .Looked so lovely but awful,what on earth do Spain do to fruit sent here. Can I not give one star.? If I need to give one star to go forward it will be for the fact ... what could have been, so one star for looks.
Rotten to the core
Bought 2 punnets 2 days ago, I opened one yesterday and all 4 fruits were black and rotten inside, although they looked ok on the outside, so all 4 went in the bin. I have tried one fruit from the second punnet which looks ok, but this was taken straight from the fridge and is still very hard and not ripe enough, so, hopefully, the rest will be ok when ripened outside of the fridge, who knows
I found mould on 3 of them
Quite often the centres are black.
Quite often this fruit is very under-ripe and we need to wait quite a long time for it to ripen, then the middles are black.
mouldy in less than 3 days
bought 2 of these on Sunday afternoon. as instructed put them in my fruit bowl. Went to get one on Tuesday and every single one of them had mould growing on them. If you are not going to eat them straight away I would avoid these
avoid it！not taste good
