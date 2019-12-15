By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Nectarine M/Mum4

1.5(20)Write a review
image 1 of Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Nectarine M/Mum4
£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Offer

One typical nectarine
  • Energy152kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Nectarines.

Information

Ingredients

Nectarine

Storage

Ripen in the fruit bowl and keep refrigerated when ripe.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Egypt, Greece, Morocco, Portugal, USA, Zimbabwe

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4, 5 or 6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical nectarine (80g) contains
Energy190kJ / 45kcal152kJ / 36kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.0g7.2g
Sugars9.0g7.2g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein1.4g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

20 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Juiceless, flavourless rocks

1 stars

Juiceless, flavourless rocks that went mouldy before they ripened.

Fine outside but rotten inside

1 stars

They all looked fine on the outside but were brown and rotten on the inside.. had to throw all 4 of them away. Very disappointing.

by the time they had ripened they were inedible. T

1 stars

by the time they had ripened they were inedible. Threw them all away.

All 4 were rotten right through,NOT HAPPY.didnt wa

1 stars

All 4 were rotten right through,NOT HAPPY.didnt want to give even 1.

Not as they looked

1 stars

I am sorry .... for purchasing the fresh fruit .Looked so lovely but awful,what on earth do Spain do to fruit sent here. Can I not give one star.? If I need to give one star to go forward it will be for the fact ... what could have been, so one star for looks.

Rotten to the core

1 stars

Bought 2 punnets 2 days ago, I opened one yesterday and all 4 fruits were black and rotten inside, although they looked ok on the outside, so all 4 went in the bin. I have tried one fruit from the second punnet which looks ok, but this was taken straight from the fridge and is still very hard and not ripe enough, so, hopefully, the rest will be ok when ripened outside of the fridge, who knows

I found mould on 3 of them

2 stars

I found mould on 3 of them

Quite often the centres are black.

3 stars

Quite often this fruit is very under-ripe and we need to wait quite a long time for it to ripen, then the middles are black.

mouldy in less than 3 days

1 stars

bought 2 of these on Sunday afternoon. as instructed put them in my fruit bowl. Went to get one on Tuesday and every single one of them had mould growing on them. If you are not going to eat them straight away I would avoid these

avoid it！not taste good

2 stars

avoid it！not taste good

