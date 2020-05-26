By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Flat Nectarines Minimum 4 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Flat Nectarines Minimum 4 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
a typical nectarine (140g) contains
  • Energy266kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190kJ / 45kcal

Information

Ingredients

Nectarine

Storage

Ripen firm fruit at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit. Wash before use. Bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of Israel, Italy, Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

x4A / x5-6B / x7C

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy190kJ / 45kcal266kJ / 63kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.0g12.6g
Sugars9.0g12.6g
Fibre1.2g1.7g
Protein1.4g2.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C37mg (46%NRV)52mg (65%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Flat Peach Minimum 4 Pack

£ 0.39
£0.10/each

Offer

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Apricots 320G

£ 0.59
£1.85/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here