Tesco Perfectly Ripe Plums 325G

Tesco Perfectly Ripe Plums 325G
£ 2.00
£6.16/kg

New

Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Plums.
  • Perfectly Ripe Specially selected for an intensely sweet flavour, bursting with juice
  • Pack size: 325G

Information

Ingredients

Plum

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, France, Italy, Portugal, South Africa, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

325g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gTwo typical plums
Energy199kJ / 47kcal219kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.7g10.7g
Sugars9.7g10.7g
Fibre1.6g1.8g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Delicious flavour

5 stars

Good quality ripe plums with a lovely flavour. Shame it’s been out of stock on my last 2 orders. I’ll certainly be buying these again once they are in stock

