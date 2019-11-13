Tesco Nectarines Minimum 4 Pack

don't waste money on this product.
Rubbish.even after a week still uneatable a waste of money.
Don't bother
Don't buy these. They're basically rock hard for a week or two then start going mouldy. They don't seem to reach a stage where they're ripe and edible. Waste of money.
Don’t buy
These just don’t ripen properly the flesh is greyish and hard horrible
Absolutely discusting. Not ripe when tried to cut
Absolutely discusting. Not ripe when tried to cut into it unedible. I shall be requesting a refund
Garbage
Looked ok on outside, but a weird consistency inside...inedible
Disappointing.
I have purchased these nectarines plenty of times and each time up to the last purchase they were delicious. The last pack I bought contained one squashed nectarine (it was not obvious until I opened the packet), one that was not in good condition and two others both of which had large stones in the centre and not much nectarine. However, this is only pack out of lots of other packs which I have purchased and enjoyed. The problem is I tend to recall the products I have problems with rather than the other packs which contained delicious fruit.
disappointed
i bought these but they were dry as soon as they became soft enough to eat they had no taste and the flesh was dry i expected a juicy nectarine but they were awful and went into the bin
The last punnet of four which I bought contained t
The last punnet of four which I bought contained two nectarines which turned mouldy within 24 hours and two nectarines which tasted delicious!
Look good but were hard and did not rippen.
Look good but were hard and did not rippen.