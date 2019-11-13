By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Nectarines Minimum 4 Pack

1.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Nectarines Minimum 4 Pack
£ 2.50
£0.63/each
One typical nectarine
  • Energy266kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Nectarines.
  • Hand picked Leave to ripen for 1 2 days for a refreshing burst of sweet flavour
  • Class: I
  • Hand-picked
  • Ripen for 1-2 days for a refreshing burst of sweet flavour
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 nectarine

Information

Ingredients

Nectarine

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Egypt, France, Italy, South Africa, USA, Zimbabwe

Preparation and Usage

  • Ripen at home
  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

4/5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical nectarine (140g)
Energy190kJ / 45kcal266kJ / 63kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.0g12.6g
Sugars9.0g12.6g
Fibre1.2g1.7g
Protein1.4g2.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

don't waste money on this product.

1 stars

Rubbish.even after a week still uneatable a waste of money.

Don't bother

1 stars

Don't buy these. They're basically rock hard for a week or two then start going mouldy. They don't seem to reach a stage where they're ripe and edible. Waste of money.

Don’t buy

1 stars

These just don’t ripen properly the flesh is greyish and hard horrible

Absolutely discusting. Not ripe when tried to cut

1 stars

Absolutely discusting. Not ripe when tried to cut into it unedible. I shall be requesting a refund

Garbage

1 stars

Looked ok on outside, but a weird consistency inside...inedible

Disappointing.

2 stars

I have purchased these nectarines plenty of times and each time up to the last purchase they were delicious. The last pack I bought contained one squashed nectarine (it was not obvious until I opened the packet), one that was not in good condition and two others both of which had large stones in the centre and not much nectarine. However, this is only pack out of lots of other packs which I have purchased and enjoyed. The problem is I tend to recall the products I have problems with rather than the other packs which contained delicious fruit.

disappointed

1 stars

i bought these but they were dry as soon as they became soft enough to eat they had no taste and the flesh was dry i expected a juicy nectarine but they were awful and went into the bin

The last punnet of four which I bought contained t

3 stars

The last punnet of four which I bought contained two nectarines which turned mouldy within 24 hours and two nectarines which tasted delicious!

Look good but were hard and did not rippen.

2 stars

Look good but were hard and did not rippen.

