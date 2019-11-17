Tesco Plums 400G

Happy to throw away your money? Buy this rubbish
Asked on previous customers reviews, this time I’m going to be guided by. Ad reviews and have chosen NOT to buy this Outrageous product. ITS ABOUT TIME YOU TOOK NOTICE OF WHAT YOUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING TESCO or you will find they are no longer customers!
Tasteless and remained hard a week later British Victoria plums far better they are juicy and full of flavour
Awful, never ripened and hard and sour - wouldn't buy again
how can you sell fruit with a 2 day life span. no wonder so much food is wasted ,,,,,,not good TESCO so much of your food has minimum shelf life,,,,,,,, so will not buy
thes plumbs look good and have a decent shelf life but you would have to stew them with some sugar before you get any taste
all hard not ready to eat