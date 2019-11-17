By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plums 400G

1.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Plums 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
2 typical plums
  • Energy176kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Plums.
  • Hand picked Ripen in 2 3 days for succulent flesh and sweet flavour
  • Hand picked. Ripen in 2 3 days for succulent flesh and sweet flavour
  • Ripen at home
  • Hand-picked
  • Ripen for 2-3 days for succulent flesh and sweet flavour
  • Freshness & quality
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 2 plums
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Plum

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical plums (100g)
Energy176kJ / 42kcal176kJ / 42kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g8.8g
Sugars8.8g8.8g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Happy to throw away your money? Buy this rubbish

1 stars

Asked on previous customers reviews, this time I’m going to be guided by. Ad reviews and have chosen NOT to buy this Outrageous product. ITS ABOUT TIME YOU TOOK NOTICE OF WHAT YOUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING TESCO or you will find they are no longer customers!

Tasteless

1 stars

Tasteless and remained hard a week later British Victoria plums far better they are juicy and full of flavour

very disappointing

1 stars

Awful, never ripened and hard and sour - wouldn't buy again

how can you sell fruit with a 2 day life span. no

1 stars

how can you sell fruit with a 2 day life span. no wonder so much food is wasted ,,,,,,not good TESCO so much of your food has minimum shelf life,,,,,,,, so will not buy

cook for flavour

3 stars

thes plumbs look good and have a decent shelf life but you would have to stew them with some sugar before you get any taste

hard

1 stars

all hard not ready to eat

Usually bought next

Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

£ 1.85
£3.09/kg

Offer

Tesco Conference Pears Pack 610G

£ 1.50
£2.46/kg

Suntrail Farms Nectarines Minimum 4

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Offer

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here