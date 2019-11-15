By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Peach Minimum 4 Pack

1.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Peach Minimum 4 Pack
£ 1.99
£0.50/each
1 typical peach
  • Energy227kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 162kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Peaches.

Information

Ingredients

Peach

Storage

Ripen in the fruit bowl and keep refrigerated when ripe.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, USA, Zimbabwe

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4/5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4, 5 or 6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy162kJ / 38kcal227kJ / 54kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g10.6g
Sugars7.6g10.6g
Fibre1.5g2.1g
Protein1.0g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

15 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

They don’t ripen at home.

1 stars

Ripen at home - it doesn’t happen. Had a punnet ripening for a whole week. Still hard but ready to go in the bin. I have tried them before and the same thing happens. Won’t buy again.

Never again, AVOID!!

1 stars

Unfortunately, there is no option for zero stars, which is what I would actually rate these. Only bother buying them if you want some peaches to throw in the bin. They simply go from unripe and rock hard, to mouldy and rock hard. I believe they were picked too quickly, as they never ripen and just remain inedible until they are inevitably tossed into the bin, which is where they belonged on the day of purchase.

Avoid

1 stars

Quality was awful. Before ripe there was black mouldy rot at the stalk end spreading down to the stone

I was very annoyed as 3 out of the 4 peaches were

2 stars

I was very annoyed as 3 out of the 4 peaches were black inside by the stone and inedible.

Poor quality

1 stars

Go off quickly you should discontinue this line

The outside of the fruit went off before the insi

2 stars

The outside of the fruit went off before the inside was ripe. Very hard inside whilst going off on the outside. Not a good buy.

Rotten

1 stars

All but one of these was rotten, do not buy

Poor quality

2 stars

Took ages to ripen and did not taste nice at all

had to throw 3 straight away as they had gone furr

1 stars

had to throw 3 straight away as they had gone furry so was left with 2.

Lasts weeks pack had 2 badly damaged which I had t

3 stars

Lasts weeks pack had 2 badly damaged which I had to throw. First time this has happened been very good since I have been ordering them.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

