Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Peach Minimum 4 Pack

They don’t ripen at home.
Ripen at home - it doesn’t happen. Had a punnet ripening for a whole week. Still hard but ready to go in the bin. I have tried them before and the same thing happens. Won’t buy again.
Never again, AVOID!!
Unfortunately, there is no option for zero stars, which is what I would actually rate these. Only bother buying them if you want some peaches to throw in the bin. They simply go from unripe and rock hard, to mouldy and rock hard. I believe they were picked too quickly, as they never ripen and just remain inedible until they are inevitably tossed into the bin, which is where they belonged on the day of purchase.
Avoid
Quality was awful. Before ripe there was black mouldy rot at the stalk end spreading down to the stone
I was very annoyed as 3 out of the 4 peaches were
I was very annoyed as 3 out of the 4 peaches were black inside by the stone and inedible.
Poor quality
Go off quickly you should discontinue this line
The outside of the fruit went off before the insi
The outside of the fruit went off before the inside was ripe. Very hard inside whilst going off on the outside. Not a good buy.
Rotten
All but one of these was rotten, do not buy
Poor quality
Took ages to ripen and did not taste nice at all
had to throw 3 straight away as they had gone furr
had to throw 3 straight away as they had gone furry so was left with 2.
Lasts weeks pack had 2 badly damaged which I had t
Lasts weeks pack had 2 badly damaged which I had to throw. First time this has happened been very good since I have been ordering them.