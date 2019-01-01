Privacy policy and cookies

All day breakfast menu

Breakfast Baps £2.75

Two bacon rashers or two British pork sausages on a white bap, 560 calories

Salmon & Scrambled Egg Bagel £5.50

Smoked salmon, scrambled egg and spinach served on a bagel, 500 calories

The Breakfast £4.60

British pork sausage, bacon rasher, fried egg, two hash browns, roasted tomato, baked beans & a choice of either fried bread or toast, 760 calories

The Bigger Breakfast £6.95

Two British pork sausages, two bacon rashers, two fried eggs, three hash browns, roasted tomato, baked beans and a choice of either fried bread or toast, 1190 calories

Good For You Breakfast (v) £3.95

Poached egg, field mushroom, roasted tomato, spinach, with baked beans and a slice of multiseed toast, 325 calories

Eggs on Toast (v) £2.95

Poached or scrambled egg served on toast, 405–560 calories

Avocado on Toast (vg) £2.95

Chopped avocado with fresh tomato and chilli flakes, served on a slice of multiseed toast, 205 calories

Eggs Benedict from £5

Breakfast muffin served with two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and a choice of ham or smoked salmon, 695–715 calories

Omelette £3.95

Cheese & Ham or Cheese & Tomato (v) served with baked beans or field mushroom, with a slice of multiseed toast, 465-495 calories

(v) Suitable for vegetarians. (vg) Suitable for vegans.

Regional options are available in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Menu options and servings may differ in some locations.

Got a food allergy?

Download our allergens list

View list

