All day breakfast menu

Two bacon rashers or two British pork sausages on a white bap, 560 calories
Smoked salmon, scrambled egg and spinach served on a bagel, 500 calories
British pork sausage, bacon rasher, fried egg, two hash browns, roasted tomato, baked beans & a choice of either fried bread or toast, 760 calories
Two British pork sausages, two bacon rashers, two fried eggs, three hash browns, roasted tomato, baked beans and a choice of either fried bread or toast, 1190 calories
Poached egg, field mushroom, roasted tomato, spinach, with baked beans and a slice of multiseed toast, 325 calories
Poached or scrambled egg served on toast, 405–560 calories
Chopped avocado with fresh tomato and chilli flakes, served on a slice of multiseed toast, 205 calories
Breakfast muffin served with two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and a choice of ham or smoked salmon, 695–715 calories
Cheese & Ham or Cheese & Tomato (v) served with baked beans or field mushroom, with a slice of multiseed toast, 465-495 calories
(v) Suitable for vegetarians. (vg) Suitable for vegans.
Regional options are available in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Menu options and servings may differ in some locations.