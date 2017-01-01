Terms and Conditions
Grocery Products
Please read these product terms and conditions carefully as they affect your rights and liabilities under the law and set out the terms under which Tesco makes the products available to you ("Product Terms").
- Prices and VAT
-
Please note that the prices on our Grocery website and app are guide prices only. The actual price you pay will be the price charged in-store at the time your order is picked for delivery. The actual order value cannot be determined until the day of delivery because the prices stated on the website may vary either above or below the prices in-store on the day your order is picked and delivered.
When your order is delivered you may return any item and receive a full refund if you are unhappy with the price charged or for any other reason.
All prices are expressed inclusive of any VAT payable unless otherwise stated. The price of the items does not include the delivery charge which will be charged at the rate specified when you place your order.
- Availability
-
If for any reason beyond our reasonable control, we are unable to supply a particular item, we will not be liable to you. When an item you have ordered is unavailable we will attempt to deliver a suitable substitute, unless you have asked us not to.
To ensure availability of all our products customers may be limited to a maximum number of items.
- Acceptance
-
Your order is an offer to buy from us. A contract is only formed when we have despatched your order. At any point up until then, we may decline to supply the goods to you.
The Tesco grocery service is available for non-commercial and domestic use only. We reserve the right to refuse orders from businesses or that we consider are for commercial or other non-domestic concerns.
- Minimum Basket Charge
-
The minimum basket value for home delivery and Click+Collect orders is £40.
If the value of the products in your basket when you confirm your order is less than the minimum basket value, then we will add a £4 charge to your order. We will add the charge to your total at the checkout page, before you pay. If you go back and change your order, so that the value of your order is greater than the minimum basket value, we will remove the charge.
Unfortunately we can’t combine separate orders once we have processed them, so please make sure you make any changes to increase the value of your basket before you confirm your order.
You will earn Clubcard points on the £4 charge.
If we apply a charge to your shop, and we give you a refund for your entire shop, we will also refund the charge. However, we will not refund the charge if only some of the items in your shop are refunded.
- Delivery
-
Delivery will be made to the address specified by you when you place your order.
We will deliver your order to the main entrance of the delivery address. At your request, our driver may carry your order into the delivery address, for example, to a particular floor in an apartment block or into your kitchen but only if: a. the driver has your permission and b. our driver believes that it is safe and practical to do as you request. We always reserve the right to deliver only to the main entrance of the delivery address.
For deliveries to customers at a business address, we can deliver to the ground floor communal entrance of your business, but unfortunately, we are not able to come to your desk. If your business has a shared ground floor reception, this is where we will deliver your shopping.
Please note that we deliver goods only to specified regions within the United Kingdom. To check that the online Grocery service delivers to your area, please enter your postcode at https://secure.tesco.com/account/en-GB/register.
Delivery times will be agreed with you at the time of placing your order.
All goods must be signed for on delivery by an adult aged 18 years or over.
Tesco follows a "Think 25" policy when delivering age-restricted items, so if the person receiving the goods looks under 25, proof of age will be requested. If proof is not available and there is no-one of that age at the address when delivery is being made, the goods will be retained by the driver. If we attempt to deliver your order to the delivery address as arranged with you but there is nobody at the delivery address to accept your order, the driver will leave notification of attempted delivery and you will need to contact our Customer Service Centre to re-arrange delivery (see below for contact details).
In these circumstances, if we have to return to deliver the goods, a further charge may become payable provided that delivery is attempted at the agreed time.
Whilst we make every effort to deliver all your goods in the agreed time, we will not be liable if we fail to do so in part or in full due to circumstances beyond our control.
Delivery and Click+Collect order items will not be packed in carrier bags. For certain products, such as packaged raw meat, we’ll still need to use red hygiene bags. You can hand these back to the driver or the colleague at the collection point to be recycled.
Small, loose fruit and vegetables, such as loose apples, will be put into a small clear bag and then placed directly into the tray, not a paper bag. Larger produce, like melons, will be placed directly into the tray without any bag.
- Click & Collect
-
If you choose to collect your order from a store, the time slot and store for collection will be agreed with you when you place your order. In select stores, same day Click+Collect is available, charges apply.
Please note that you will be unable to collect your order earlier than the agreed time slot. Should you arrive late, you may still be able to collect your order - please speak with the member of our staff at the dedicated collection point who will be able to assist you.
Please bring your order number and the credit card you used to pay for your order (we will not be able give you your order unless you produce an appropriate form of I.D.)
- Returns and Refunds
-
We'd like you to be happy with everything you purchase from Tesco. Please see our Returns and Refunds Policy for details of how to obtain a replacement or refund. Our refund policy is in addition to and does not affect any of your legal rights. The simplest ways to return your items are set out in the policy but you can also tell us you’ve changed your mind by completing and returning this cancellation form.
If you have any complaints about an online purchase, please get in touch and we will do our best to help. If you are still not happy, the European Commission has set up an online service to resolve disputes about online transactions. Please visit the Online Dispute Resolution website.
- Cancellation
-
You can cancel or change any of your current orders up until the amendment cut-off point specified in your order confirmation. You can make changes to your order by going to 'My account' and selecting 'Grocery orders', 'Cancel this order'. Or click on the link 'My orders' in the top right corner of the grocery site and select 'Cancel this order'. Alternatively, you can call our Customer Services team on 0800 323 4040 or 0330 123 4040 (local rate from mobiles). Please note that orders cannot be cancelled by email.
- Payment
-
We accept the following payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Maestro, Visa Debit, Tesco Bank credit and debit cards. We're unable to accept Maestro cards for Delivery Saver payments. We don't currently accept Visa Electron cards or Tesco Gift Cards. If you do have an Electron card, please check with your issuing bank as they can upgrade your card to let you shop online with us. You can also pay using Clubcard Vouchers. Your credit/debit card details will be encrypted to minimise the possibility of unauthorised access or disclosure. Authority for payment must be given at the time of placing your order.
In order to help us validate your payment card, a pre-authorisation amount of £2 is reserved from your account automatically when you check out. Upon validation of this amount, checkout can continue. On the day of delivery, full authorisation takes place whereby the total amount is requested from your bank and the £2 pre-authorisation request is removed.
If you cancel your order, the pre-authorisation reserve will be removed from your account within a few working days.
Please ensure that the expiry date of your payment card is after the anticipated despatch date of your order. Payment is taken at the point of despatch for goods and in the event that the payment card has expired we will be unable to take payment and fulfil your order.
- General
-
These Product Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and any disputes will be decided only by the English courts.
If any of these Product Terms is held by any court of competent authority to be unlawful, invalid or unenforceable, in whole or in part, this will not affect the validity of the remaining Product Terms which will continue to be valid and enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law.
- Customer Services
-
It is our responsibility to supply you with goods that meet your consumer rights and comply with this contract. If you have any concerns that we have not met our legal obligations, please contact us.
If you have an order query, please e-mail us at online@tesco.co.uk.
- Dietary and Lifestyle Search Facility
-
We offer a food preference search function to help customers with dietary or lifestyle needs to find relevant products on our Grocery website and app.
We engage registered nutritionists to review data on the food products we sell to ensure they accurately match your dietary profile. However, food products are frequently reformulated, ingredients may change and manufacturers' data may be incorrect or incomplete.
The search results displayed will contain products from both the Tesco Free From range as well as other products that have been identified as not containing a specified allergen as an ingredient.
Tesco Free From products are produced under controlled conditions to ensure their product claims are valid and not misleading, so they are suitable for specified dietary needs.
The other products have been collated by reviewing their ingredients list and any 'may contains labelling', so although they will not contain a specified allergen they may not have been produced under controlled conditions, so therefore we cannot guarantee they are suitable for a specific dietary need.
We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always double check product labels. The search function is designed to help you save time and identify potentially suitable food, but it should not be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks.
No gluten
This filter produces a list of products which are free from gluten or do not have gluten containing ingredients. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels. It should not be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks.
Vegetarian
This filter produces a list of products which are free from all animal products or animal by-products with the exception of eggs, milk products and honey, and free from all products or by-products of the fishing industry. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
Vegan
This filter produces a list of products which are free from all animal products or animal by-products including eggs, milk products, honey and all products or by-products of the fishing industry. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
Low fat
This filter produces a list of products which contain 3g or less of total fat per 100g, or 1.5g or less of total fat per 100ml for liquids. This is based on the "traffic light" food labelling system as developed by the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health.
Halal
This filter produces a list of products which do not contain alcohol or pork as ingredients. In addition, products containing meat will not appear on the list unless labelled as Halal by the manufacturer.
No lactose
This filter produces a list of products which are lactose free or do not contain lactose as an ingredient. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels. It should not be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks.
Organic
This filter produces a list of products which are labelled by the manufacturer as 'organic'. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
Low sugar
This filter produces a list of products containing 5g or less of total sugar per 100g, or 2.5g or less per 100ml for liquids. This is based on the "traffic light' food labelling system as developed by the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health.
Sugar-free
Products are considered sugar-free if they contain 0.5g or less of total sugar per 100g or 100ml. The value used to define sugar-free is based upon the approved nutrition claim for sugar-free in the EU Nutrition & Health Claims Regulation legislation (EC) No 1924/2006.
Low salt
This filter produces a list of products containing 0.3g or less of salt per 100g. This is based on the "traffic light" food labelling system as developed by the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health.
No egg
This filter produces a list of products which are free from egg or do not have egg as an ingredient. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels. It should not be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks.
No milk
This filter produces a list of products which are free from milk or do not have milk as an ingredient. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels. It should not be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks.
Paleo
This filter produces a list of products which do not contain ingredients that are inconsistent with general paleo diet principles such as grains, milk (including milk-based products such as cheese and yogurt), beans, pulses & peas, sugars that are specifically listed, alcohol, e numbers, sulphites and salt. This filter includes potatoes. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
Kosher
This filter produces a list of products which are labelled by the manufacturer with a statement which suggests the product is suitable for a Kosher diet. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
Lacto-Vegetarian
This filter produces a list of products which do not contain meat, fish, shellfish, eggs as well as cheese derived from animal rennet. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
Ovo-Vegetarian
This filter produces a list of products which do not contain meat, fish, shellfish, as well as milk and all dairy products such as cheese & yoghurt. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
Pescetarian
This filter produces a list of products which do not contain meat as well as cheeses derived from animal rennet such as parmesan. This filter includes fish & shellfish. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
Low alcohol
This filter produces a list of beers, wines, or spirits which are labelled by the manufacturer as no alcohol, low-alcohol, alcohol-free or contains less than 1.2% ABV. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
No alcohol
This filter produces a list of beers, wines, or spirits, which are labelled by the manufacturer as no alcohol, alcohol free, or contains less than 0.05% ABV and does not contain alcohol as an ingredient. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
No caffeine
This filter produces a list of products which are caffeine free or do not contain caffeine containing ingredients. Please note that this filter will be applied to non-alcoholic drinks only, it will not be applied across food products, beers, wines, and spirits. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels.
