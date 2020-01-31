Returns policy and refunds
Peace of mind when you change yours
We’d like you to be happy with everything you purchase from Tesco. Should you change your mind about your purchase, please return the product with your proof of purchase, within 30 days, and we’ll happily offer a replacement or refund.
Please be aware that some products have different return time limits and exceptions when you change your mind. For specific return requirements and for information on how to return a product please refer to the relevant section below.
- Returning groceries?
-
It’s easy to return groceries. If you purchased the item in-store, please return it to the store with your receipt as proof of purchase. Online items can simply be handed back to your delivery driver at the time of delivery, or to one of our colleagues when using Click+Collect. The driver or colleague will arrange for a refund to your payment card. Alternatively, you can call us on 0800 323 4040 about returning your online item, or return the product to a store with your delivery note, and we'll happily offer a replacement or refund.
Our team of pickers do their best to choose only the freshest products with the longest expiry dates for you. If you’re not happy with the fresh food or flowers we’ve delivered, our Freshness Guarantee means you can hand it back to your driver and we’ll arrange a refund for you.
If you have changed your mind about a perishable food item, please return it within its use-by date. Please be aware that we cannot accept change of mind returns on certain products due to health and hygiene reasons (such as toothbrushes).
- Christmas extended returns policy
-
To help at this busy time, we’re extending our normal 30 day returns policy. Any gifts you buy between 1 October and 24 December may be returned until 31 January 2020.
- Returning ink cartridges and electronic toothbrushes?
-
For in-store purchases of ink cartridges and electronic toothbrushes, should you change your mind, please return your item along with your proof of purchase to the store you purchased it from, where you will be offered an exchange.
For online purchases, change of mind returns are allowed up to 14 days after they were delivered to you. After 14 days and up to 30 days after delivery, change of mind returns can only be exchanged with a valid proof of purchase.
For any faulty or damaged products, please see the section "is your item faulty or damaged?" This does not affect your legal rights.
- Returning F&F Clothing?
-
We do not accept certain products due to health and hygiene reasons such as underwear and swimwear.
We ask that you let us have any tabs, labels and accessories when you return any products.
100 Day Quality Guarantee
In addition to your right to return school uniform for change of mind or in the event that it is faulty or damaged, we also offer a 100 day quality guarantee on school uniform (including shoes). If you are not satisfied with the quality of your school uniform you can return it within 100 days with your proof of purchase for an exchange or refund.
You can return faulty or change of mind goods to Store (excluding Tesco Express).
- Returning home entertainment products?
-
For purchases of software, DVDs or CDs we accept products that are sealed and unused. Unsealed change of mind returns will not be accepted.
For any faulty or damaged products, please see the section "is your item faulty or damaged?"
For all video gaming consoles, we ask that you return all accessories, including any games that formed part of the bundle purchased.
- Returning SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone products?
-
If you are having trouble with a SIM free or pay as you go mobile phone product you bought online, please contact our customer helpline on 0800 323 4060 (or 0330 123 4060 local rate from a mobile phone) and we’ll arrange to collect the product from you.
For contract phones, please see our Tesco Mobile returns policy.
- Returning gift cards?
-
Our change of mind policy does not apply to Tesco gift cards or gift cards for 3rd parties such as Amazon, Next, New Look etc. If you change your mind, they cannot be returned for a refund. Your legal rights are not affected.
- Is your item faulty or damaged?
-
We do our best to make sure everything works perfectly, but if you find that any of our products are faulty within 12 months from purchase, we guarantee you a full refund, repair or replacement.
Many electrical or mobile phone problems can be resolved quickly by our product support guides or by our helplines.
Visit our product support page and get step-by-step instructions, trouble-shooter tips and FAQs on selected products.
If you are unable to resolve your problem, contact the Tesco helpline on 0800 323 4060 (or 0330 123 4060 local rate from a mobile) for further help and support.
In the unlikely event the helpline is unable to resolve your issue, the helpline will advise which Tesco Store is best to return your faulty electrical product or mobile phone to. This will ensure they are recycled as per the Waste Electrical or Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE).
All items we supply are required to comply with the contract that Tesco enter into with you when you place an order. If they don’t, you have the following rights in addition to your legal rights.
- Within 30 days of receipt of the goods (or for perishable goods within their use-by date), you will be offered the choice of a repair or full refund.
- From 30 days after receipt of the goods until 12 months, we will arrange for a repair of the goods and, if this does not work, a refund.
- If after the first 12 months from receipt of the goods you encounter an issue with your product, please contact our customer services team on 0800 323 4060 who may be able to help.
- Receiving your refund
-
Once we have received your product, we’ll refund your money in the same way you initially paid for it.
- By credit or debit card – Your money will go back onto the same card. Allow 3-5 working days for the refund to show in your account.
- Clubcard vouchers – We’ll give you the equivalent value in Clubcard points for in-store purchases. Online grocery orders will be refunded to your credit or debit card.
- By gift card or money card – Your money will go back onto a Tesco Gift Card or money card.
If you purchased at an offer price, your refund will be based on that promotional price. If you are returning items that were purchased on a promotion, such as ‘Buy one get one half price’ or ‘3 for 2’, then the promotion will no longer apply and your refund value will be adjusted accordingly.
Any Clubcard points on a returned item that you bought in-store will be deducted from your account. This will not apply to groceries purchased online.
Where you use more than one method of payment to pay for goods and you are returning only some of the goods in your order, refunds shall be applied in the following order:
- Clubcard voucher (as Clubcard points, on in-store purchases only)
- Gift card
- Credit/debit card
Where you use a coupon when paying for your order, the coupon will be considered used where you are returning only some of the goods to which the coupon applies – you will only be able to redeem the coupon against a future purchase if you are returning all the goods to which the coupon applies.
If you have any questions around receiving a refund please call our customer service team on 0800 323 4050 or 0330 123 4050.
- Your legal rights
-
Our refund policy is in addition to and does not affect any of your legal rights.
The simplest way to return your items are set out above but you can also tell us you’ve changed your mind by completing and returning this cancellation form.
If you have any complaints about an online transaction, please get in touch at our Contact Us page and we will endeavour to find a solution. If you would like to escalate your complaint, the European Commission has set up an online service to resolve disputes about online transactions. Please visit the Online Dispute Resolution website.