Returns policy and refunds

It’s easy to return groceries. If you purchased the item in-store, please return it to the store with your receipt as proof of purchase. Online items can simply be handed back to your delivery driver at the time of delivery, or to one of our colleagues when using Click+Collect. The driver or colleague will arrange for a refund to your payment card. Alternatively, you can call us on 0800 323 4040 about returning your online item, or return the product to a store with your delivery note, and we'll happily offer a replacement or refund.

Our team of pickers do their best to choose only the freshest products with the longest expiry dates for you. If you’re not happy with the fresh food or flowers we’ve delivered, our Freshness Guarantee means you can hand it back to your driver and we’ll arrange a refund for you.

If you have changed your mind about a perishable food item, please return it within its use-by date. Please be aware that we cannot accept change of mind returns on certain products due to health and hygiene reasons (such as toothbrushes).