Our frequently asked in-store questions
- Below you’ll find answers to the most common queries about our stores.
- Our Store Locator is a really useful tool which lets you find lots of helpful information about each of our stores. You’ll find the store address, opening hours, including the opening hours of each department within the store, which facilities each store has, the ranges of food stocked and much more.
- Where can I find the opening hours of my local store?
- We have a dedicated website with all of the opening hours for all of our stores. Please visit our Store Locator page for all of these times.
- Where’s my nearest Tesco store?
- If you go to the Store Locator page and enter your postcode, you will be able to search for your nearest stores and find out what facilities they have.
- Where’s my nearest Tesco petrol station?
- If you go to the Store Locator page and enter your postcode, you will be able to search for your nearest Tesco petrol station and find out their opening hour.
- Where’s my nearest Tesco Pharmacy?
- If you go to the Store Locator page and enter your postcode, you will be able to search for your nearest Tesco pharmacy and find out their opening hours.
- Where’s my nearest Tesco Opticians?
- If you go to the Store Locator page and enter your postcode, you will be able to search for your nearest Tesco optician and find out their opening hours.
- Where can I find out what facilities are available in my local store?
- Go to the Store Locator page and enter your postcode and click on the store you are interested in. All the information you need is in a section called General Facilities. You will see it under the store address and map.
- Do you know the age limits for buying alcohol, tobacco and knives?
- How old do I have to be to purchase alcohol in your store?
- The legal age for buying alcohol in the UK and ROI is 18, so we only sell alcohol to customers that are 18 or over.
- We operate a strict age verification policy on alcohol, known as "Think 25". This means that if our cashier believes that you look under the age of 25, and you can’t provide an accepted form of identification, then we will refuse the sale.
Please make sure that you bring one of the following valid forms of identification with you, which is proof that you are over 18:
- A passport
- A photocard driving licence
- A proof of age card bearing the PASS hologram
- A Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- How old do I have to be to purchase tobacco in your store?
- Since 1 October 2007, it is illegal to sell tobacco to anyone under the age of 18, so we only sell tobacco to customers that are 18 or over.
- We operate a strict age verification policy on Tobacco products, known as "Think 25". This means that if our cashier believes you look under the age of 25, and you can’t provide an accepted form of identification, then we will refuse the sale.
- How old do I have to be to purchase knives and razor blades in store?
- In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, you must be 18 or over to purchase any knives or razor blade products.
- In Scotland, you must be 16 or over to purchase any knives or razor blade products.
- We operate a strict age verification policy on knives and razor blade products, known as "Think 25". Our stores will be unable to serve you if you look under the legal age and do not have any accepted form of identification with you.
- What forms of ID do you accept as proof of age?
- We all have charities close to our hearts and here is how Tesco can help you.
- How can I request a small donation of less than £500 for my charity?
- Each Tesco store (excluding our Express stores) has a community donation budget to help local organisations with their fundraising events. If you would like to be considered for a donation, your local store’s Community Champion will be able to advise you. Just find your nearest store with a Community Champion on our Store Locator page by using your postcode and filtering by Community Champion, then click the Community Champion banner and fill out the contact form.
- How can I request to hold a charity bag pack in one of your stores?
- Our stores manage their own bag packing bookings (excludes Express stores). If you would like to arrange a session, your local store’s Community Champion will be able to advise you. Just find your nearest store with a Community Champion on our Store Locator page by using your postcode and filtering by Community Champion, then click the Community Champion banner and fill out the contact form.
- How can I request to hold a charity collection in one of your stores?
- Our agency, N20, schedules the charity and food collection bookings for all of our UK Superstore, Extra and Metro stores between January and November each year.
- To request a booking at your local Tesco store please register your charity and request a collection here https://www.tasteattesco.com/Charity.aspx
- During December these stores manage their own collections. We do not make any charity collection bookings at our Express stores. To request a December booking please contact your local Community Champion. Just find your nearest store with a Community Champion on our Store Locator page by using your postcode and filtering by Community Champion, then click the Community Champion banner and fill out the contact form.
- How do I find out what charity and community work you’re doing in my local area?
- We have plan to have a dedicated Community Board in all of our Superstores and Extras which details all of the community and charity work we do in your local area.
- Donations
- Each Tesco UK store holds a community donation budget to help support with requests from their community for local fundraising events. If you would like to be considered for a donation, your local store’s Community Champion will be able to advise you. Just find your nearest store with a Community Champion on our Store Locator page by using your postcode and filtering by Community Champion, then click the Community Champion banner and fill out the contact form.
- Please note, our stores receive a high volume of requests all year round and in order for them to support as many different groups as possible they may need to limit the amount that they are able to donate. Unfortunately we are unable to sponsor events or individuals.
- What do you do for charities and the local communities?
- We are committed to actively supporting local communities, buying and selling products responsibly, caring for the environment, providing customers with healthy choices and creating good jobs and careers. For more information please visit our Community page.
- What is your Bags of Help initiative?
- Bags of Help is our exciting local grant scheme where the money raised from the government’s 5p bag charge is used to fund a large number of projects to create or improve green spaces in communities right across England, Scotland and Wales.
- You can learn all about this great initiative on our Bags of Help page.
- How can I find out about vacancies?
- All of our vacancies can be found on our Careers website
- How do I apply for a job with Tesco?
- If there’s a suitable vacancy, please follow the online application process which is explained on our Careers website.
- I haven’t got a computer at home, how can I apply for a role?
- We really need you to apply online. There are a number of places in your local community that provide free public access to computers e.g. public libraries, community centres and Jobcentre Plus, as well as internet cafes.
- I’m from outside the UK. Do I need a work permit to apply for a job?
- Yes you do if you are from a non-EU country. We can only consider applications from those with a full and valid permit to work in the country in which they are seeking employment.
- If you are from one of the 25 EU member states then you do not require a work permit for the UK.
- Why can’t I submit a paper application?
- To help meet our commitments for reducing our carbon footprint all applications must be submitted online.
- I’m having technical issues with your recruitment website, what should I do?
- Please email our recruitment team on recruitment.centraladminteam@uk.tesco.com
- I’m interested in your Graduate Recruitment, how do I apply?
- All of our graduate vacancies are advertised online. Please visit our Graduate Recruitment website to apply.
- Where can I find general information about your Graduate Recruitment scheme?
- We have an FAQ section on our Graduate Recruitment website which should answer any queries you may have.
- I think I’ve left an item in one of your stores. How can I check?
- All items of lost property are logged at the Customer Service Desk in the store, so please visit the Customer Service Desk on your next visit.
- How do I claim back my lost property that has been handed in?
- Please return to the store with photographic ID where our colleagues will be more than happy to return your item.
- How long do you keep lost bank cards?
- We keep bank cards until the end of the next day, after this we destroy them for security reasons.
- How can I book an opticians’ appointment?
- Please call our Opticians helpline on 0845 601 3479 to book an appointment in one of our in-store Opticians or alternately book online via our opticians website. Alternatively, you can use our Store Locator; search on a store, visit the store page and click Opticians hours. Below the opening hours, you’ll see a link to book an appointment online and a link to visit our Tesco Opticians website.
- How can I change or amend an opticians’ appointment?
- Please call our Opticians helpline on 0845 601 3479 and our colleagues will be happy to make any changes you need..
- How do I check the status of my opticians order?
- Please call our Opticians helpline on 0845 601 3479 and our colleagues will happily check the status of your order.
- Shop, scan your items, pack your bags and pay at the end. This helpful service can help you shop a little bit quicker.
- What is Scan As You Shop?
- Scan as you Shop is a service that allows you to scan your shopping with a handheld scanner while you go round the store. You can even bag it up in your trolley as you go round! You then simply pay for your shopping at the end of your shop.
- Which stores offer this service?
- You can find the nearest store that offers the scan as you shop facility by using our Store Locator page. Simply type in your postcode, select "Scan as you Shop", and the nearest stores will appear.
- When can I use the Scan as You Shop service?
- The Scan as you Shop Service is available in selected stores between 8am-10pm.
- How do I sign up for Scan As You Shop?
- Scan as you Shop is only available to customers who have registered for the service. To register with Scan as you Shop please visit the Scan As You Shop checkout where one of our colleagues will be happy to help.
- To register, you must be 18 or over and have a Tesco Clubcard or key fob.
- Is it free to park in Tesco car parks?
- Free parking is available in most stores but time is limited to a maximum stay, depending on where the store is situated.
- Where there is a maximum parking time, our car parks have signs which clearly display the terms and conditions of using the car park, including the maximum stay time. This time limit should also be shown on a sign at the entrance.
- Will I be charged for staying too long in one of your car parks?
- Yes. The Parking Charge Notice for overstaying is £70, but this is reduced to £40 if it is paid within 14 days. Or if this is your first Parking Charge Notice, this will be reduced to £20 if you pay within 14 days.
- I have received a Parking Charge Notice. How do I pay the charge?
- We have different partners depending on the type of car park used, you will find the different ways to pay on the Parking Charge Notice you’ve received.
- I have some questions about a parking charge notice I have received. What should I do?
We have different partners depending on the type of car park used, you will find the contact details on the Parking Charge Notice you’ve received. You can also find contact options on the following websites:
- I have other questions about your car parks. Who should I talk to?
- We’re happy to answer any questions you have. Please feel free to speak to us the next time you visit your local Tesco store.
- What is Coinstar?
- Coinstar machines let you convert your small change into money you can spend.
- Do you have coinstar machines in your store?
- Yes, we do. For a full list of stores that do offer this service, please visit the Coinstar website. You can put in your postcode and find your nearest store that has a machine.
- Do I get cash from the Coinstar machine?
- No, you’ll receive a voucher for the amount in cash (minus the processing fee) which our Customer Service Desk will exchange for cash.
- You can also choose to donate your change to one of Coinstar’s charity partners. The machine will show which charities will benefit from your change. You can also see Coinstar’s current charity partners on their website.
- Is there a charge to use the Coinstar Centre?
- Yes. There is a 9.9% processing fee on the total amount of coins you put in the Coinstar centre.
- For charity donations, this processing fee is reduced to 7%.
- I’ve had a problem with the Coinstar Centre in one of your stores. What should I do?
- Please call the Coinstar Customer Service department on 0800 328 2274 or visit their Contact page.
- Trolleys don’t belong on the streets, help them come home.
- Someone has abandoned one of your Tesco trolleys on or near my property. What should I do?
- Please contact our Customer Service team via our Contact Us page, where one of our colleagues will ensure that this will be collected within 2 working days.
- Can you reserve items for me to collect at a later date?
- Sorry, we operate a ’first come first served’ policy on all of our stock. To keep things fair for everyone, we don’t reserve any stock in our stores. Why not use Click+Collect to ensure you’ve secured your item?
- I’d like to purchase a large amount of stock from your store. Is there a limit?
- No, we’re happy for you to purchase as many items on our shelves as you wish. The only restrictions would be for baby milk, painkillers, and mobile phones and limited stock items which are on promotion. This will be clearly advertised on the shelf edge label.
- Can I place an order for a large amount of stock?
- Yes, provided that the items are stocked in that store, we’ll do our best to place an order for you. Please visit the Customer Service Desk in-store to place your order and allow 5 days for the order to be delivered to the store for your collection. No deposit is required.
- I haven’t been able to find a product in my local store for a while. Has it been discontinued?
- Please contact our Customer Service team via our Contact Us page, and we’ll be happy to check if this item has been discontinued. We’ll also take a note of your interest in this product, as we value your feedback on which products we should be stocking.
- Do you have special dietary requirements? Are you a vegetarian or vegan? We can help.
- I need a COSHH sheet for some of the products I’ve purchased from you. Where can I get them from?
- We’re only able to supply COSHH sheets for our own Tesco products. If you’re looking for a COSHH sheet for a branded product, please contact the manufacturer directly, they’ll be best placed to provide you with the information.
- Please contact our Customer Service team via our Contact Us page, having the barcode of the product ready. One of our colleagues will be more than happy to have the relevant COSHH sheet emailed to you.
- I’m vegetarian. Can you give me a full list of products that are suitable for my diet?
- Please visit our Grocery website, there are vegetarian options in each food category.
- I’m vegan. Where can I get a full list of products that are suitable for my diet?
- We have a Free From section on Tesco.com which lists all of our current dairy-free products.
- I have gluten intolerance. Where can I get a full list of products that are suitable for my diet?
- We have a Free From section on Tesco.com which lists all of our current gluten-free products.
- I can’t drink milk, or eat milk by-products. Do you have a list of all products you sell that are free from milk?
- We have a Free From section on Tesco.com which lists all of our current milk-free products.
- I can’t eat eggs, or egg by-products. Do you have a list of all products you sell that are free from eggs?
- We have a Free From section on Tesco.com which lists all of our current egg-free products.
- What international food ranges do you stock?
- We have a wide range of foods from all over the world. These are sold online and in many of our stores.
- To find your nearest stockist, please use our Store Locator page. Simply locate your local store and scroll down to the "Food ranges" section, where you’ll be able to see what international ranges we stock within that store.
- I’m not happy with the quality of a product I’ve purchased. What should I do?
- If any of our products fall below the high standard you’d expect, please bring them back to store within 30 days, together with your receipt, and we’ll happily refund or exchange the item.
- I’ve purchased an out of date product from you. What should I do?
- We’re really sorry that this has happened. Please return to the store with the product and receipt at your earliest convenience so we can refund you and investigate what went wrong.
- I’ve noticed that the price of a product has risen in price recently. Why is this?
- We always try to do our best to be fair to our customers and to our suppliers, to bring you the best quality, value for money and service that we can while supporting our suppliers. This means that product prices may rise on occasions, but we do continuously monitor our prices and we do lower prices where possible.
- I’m having problems in setting up an electrical item I’ve purchased from you. Can you help?
- We’ll be happy to help. Please call our electrical helpline line on 0845 456 6767 for support. Their lines are open Monday–Saturday 9am–8pm and Sunday 11am–5pm.
- I’m having difficulty setting up a mobile phone I’ve purchased from you. Can you help?
- We’ll be more than happy to sort this out for you. Please ring our specialist mobile phone helpline on 0845 300 6660. The lines are open Monday–Saturday 9am–8pm and Sunday 11am–5pm.
- I’m experiencing issues with an ink cartridge I’ve purchased from you. Are you able to help?
- We’ll be happy to help resolve this for you. Please give our specialist ink jet helpline a call on 0800 091 0095. Alternatively, if your problem is with a toner cartridge, please call our toner helpline on 0800 091 0098.
- What type of cards can I use in-store?
- We’re happy to accept all credit and debit payment cards in all of our stores.
- Do you accept cheques?
- Although we no longer accept personal cheques for in-store transactions, we do accept business cheques. Please contact your store in advance and speak with our Store Manager to arrange this. You can find contact details for your local store on our Store Locator page. Just type in your postcode to find your nearest stores.
- Do you accept Azure Cards?
- We’re happy to accept Azure cards in all of our stores. However, they cannot be used to purchase gift cards, petrol or for cashback.
- Do you accept Scottish and Irish banknotes in all your UK stores?
- Yes. We’re happy to accept all Sterling banknotes in our stores. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept banknotes that are issued in the Isle of Man.
- I have an old Tesco gift voucher, can I still use it?
- Yes, we’re happy to accept these types of vouchers as they have no expiry date.
- I seem to have been charged twice for the same transaction. What should I do?
- We’re very sorry for any mistake that has occurred. Please contact our Customer Service team via our Contact Us page and our colleagues will do all they can to help.
- What shall I do if I’ve been overcharged?
- We do everything we can to make sure that you should never be overcharged. So in the unlikely event that we charge you more than the price advertised on the shelf edge or on the product, please visit any store’s Customer Service Desk (excluding Express stores) with your receipt. A member of our team will be more than happy to offer for a “double the difference” refund.
- Do you accept Healthy Start vouchers?
- Yes, we’re happy to accept Healthy Start Vouchers. For further information on what they can be used on, please refer to the NHS Website.
- I have a conditional spend coupon for one of your competitors (e.g. £4 off your next £20 shop at Sainsbury’s). Can I spend this at your store?
- No, we’re sorry, but we do not accept competitors’ coupons in our stores.
- I have a coupon for a branded product (e.g. 50p off any Persil product). Can I spend this at your store?
- Yes, we are happy to accept these coupons as long as you’re purchasing the product (one voucher will be accepted per product), and the terms and conditions on the coupon are met. We do not accept damaged or copied coupons.
- I’ve printed a coupon off from the internet. Do you accept these in your stores?
- Yes, we are happy to accept internet coupons as long as the terms and conditions on the coupon have been met and the coupon has a barcode.
- Where can I purchase Saving Stamps?
- You can purchase Saving Stamps from dispensers in the majority of our Superstores and Extra stores. Please visit the Customer Service Desk for more information.
- Where can I get the Saving Stamp cards in-store?
- Please visit our Customer Service Desk in-store where they’ll be happy to provide you with a card.
- Do I get any additional benefits from using the Saving Stamp Scheme?
- Yes. If you redeem your completed Saving Stamp card during the month of December with £49 worth of stamps, we will give you one free stamp (equivalent to £1).
- Do I receive change from the Saving Stamps I use for a transaction?
- Yes, if you do not use all of your Saving Stamps in one transaction, we’ll give you the change you’re owed in cash.
- I’ve lost my Tesco gift card, what shall I do?
- Gift cards are treated like cash. Unfortunately, if it’s lost or stolen then you lose the money stored on it. If you’ve lost the gift card in-store, you should contact the Customer Service Desk to see if anyone has handed it in.
- How can I buy a Tesco gift card?
- Just choose your favourite design from a range of Tesco gift cards in-store, then load the card with money at the till. There’s a purchase limit of a maximum of 5 of one type of gift cards in store. You can find your nearest store using our Store Locator page.
- You can also buy a wide range of digital gift cards on our website. These are delivered to your inbox within 12 hours of purchase.
- How do I order a large amount of Tesco gift cards?
- We have a special sales service for orders of 20 or more Tesco gift cards. You can choose the following values: £5, £10, £15, £20, £25, £50, £75, or £100. Please phone our order line on 08456 000 968. Lines are open 9am–8pm Monday to Friday and 9am–5pm Saturday.
- What can I buy with a Tesco gift card?
- It can be spent in our stores nationwide and online towards pay as you go mobile products, on our Uniform Embroidery Service or Tesco Wine by the case.
- Do you receive Clubcard points for purchasing Tesco gift cards?
- Sorry, no. You don’t earn Clubcard points when you buy a Tesco gift card.
- Do Tesco gift cards have an expiry date?
- Yes, they expire 5 years after the last time they were used.
- Do you sell branded gift cards?
- Yes, please visit our Store Locator website for information on the stores that stock them.
- What branded gift cards do you sell?
- We sell a wide range of gift cards for a variety of well-known brands. Please see the full list of gift cards that we stock.
- Do I get Clubcard points when I buy a branded gift card?
- If you’re a Clubcard customer, you’ll earn 150 Clubcard points for every £50 you spend in a single transaction on branded gift cards. Remember to use your Clubcard at the time of purchase.
- I need a VAT invoice for my business records. How do I get one from you?
- Please take your original till receipt to the Customer Service Desk, where our colleagues will be able to arrange for a VAT invoice to be completed whilst you wait.
- I’m a non-EU resident and I’d like to claim the VAT back on my purchase. How can I do this?
- Please visit the Customer Service Desk at the store you had purchased your items, where our colleagues will be able to arrange for the relevant VAT 407 form to be completed whilst you wait.
- How often will I receive marketing emails from Tesco?
- We will send you regular updates via email about great promotions and changes to the service we provide you. The frequency can vary depending on the promotions we’re running.
- How do I unsubscribe from your marketing emails?
To unsubscribe from Tesco emails:
- Log in to your account
- Select ‘Your account’
- Select ‘Marketing preferences’
- You can then opt in or out of:
- Receiving offers and information about Tesco products and/or services
- Taking part in occasional customer research calls and emails
- Receiving offers and information from other companies, products and/or services
- How do I sign up for marketing emails from Tesco?
To subscribe to Tesco emails:
- Log in to your account
- Select ‘Your account’
- Select ‘Marketing preferences’
- You can then opt in or out of:
- Receiving offers and information about Tesco products and/or services
- Taking part in occasional customer research calls and emails
- Receiving offers and information from other companies, products and/or services
- Do you have a product that you think our customers will like?
- I’m based in the UK and I’m interested in supplying a product to you to sell in your stores. What should I do?
- Please visit our Supplier page to apply to become a supplier. If our Buying Team would like further information, they will contact you directly.
- I’m based outside of the UK and I’m interested in supplying a product to you to sell in your stores. What should I do?
- Please visit our International Sourcing website and register to become a supplier. If our Buying Team would like further information, they will contact you directly.
