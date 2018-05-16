We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Healthy, wholesome food for your pet

Everything you need for cats, dogs, small animals, birds and fish

Treats and snacks

Spoil your furry friends with temptingly tasty treats that are good for them too!

Delicious treats

Healthy teeth and gums

Keep them busy

Natural and meaty treats

For every step of their life

Discover the Felix range

Shop by age

Feed them right for every stage of their life

2–12 months

Food for puppies Food for kittens

1+ years

Adult dogsAdult cats

7+ years

Senior dogsSenior cats

Shop by brand

Get your pet's go-to favourites or find something new with our wide range of pet food brands

Gourmet Revelations

Delicately refined mousse crafted with high-quality ingredients and finished with delectable cascading gravy. Offer your cat an exquisite culinary experience, effortlessly served.

Shop Gourmet Revelations

Top brands

Shop brands our customers love

Tesco Pet

Felix

Harringtons

Iams

New products and special offers

Discover the latest pet products and offers at Tesco

New products

Explore our newest products for your pet

Shop new products

Special offers

Make a saving on great-value pet food and treats

Shop special offers
What should I feed my puppy?

Puppies are bundles of energy, so they need the right food to keep them happy and healthy. Puppy foods are packed with calories and essential nutrients that support their growth. Take a look at our range of puppy specific foods for your pooch.

Pet food bulk buys

Keep your furry friends fed for less with our bigger-value packs

Exciting mealtimes

Try our range of luxury, natural and advanced health pet foods

Natural food

DogsCats

Advanced nutrition

DogsCats

Luxury food

DogsCats
What should I feed my kitten?

As your kitten grows, it’s important to make sure they’ve got the correct food. There’s plenty of kitten specific foods and treats in our range to choose from, including wet and dry food!

Luxury cat moments

Make your feline friend's mealtimes extra special with luxury food and treats

Find out more

Small animals and accessories

Find food, treats and essentials for taking care of your smaller pets. Plus, explore a range of accessories and toys for cats and dogs.

Small animals

Fish

Birds

Litter and accessories

Save with Clubcard Plus

Get 10% off Tesco Pet products in-store, all the time

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here