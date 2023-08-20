We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gourmet Gold Succulent Delights Cat Food 8x85g

Complete pet food for adult cats.
Discover our other delicious Gourmet™ Gold recipes: Chunks in Gravy, Double Delicacies, Paté, Savoury Cake
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
Designed to DelightMade with high quality ingredientsNo added artificial flavourings and preservativesNo colourants
Pack size: 680G

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 cans throughout the day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Fresh clean drinking water should always be available.

Additives

Free From Colours

With ChickenWith SalmonWith BeefWith Ocean Fish

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Ocean Fish 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars

Storage

Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:80.0%
Protein:13.5%
Fat content:2.8%
Crude ash:2.2%
Crude fibre:0.05%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:800
Vit D₃:122
-mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 9.2)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 0.22)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 0.80)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 1.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 16.3)
Taurine:500
Additives:-

