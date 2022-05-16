Good Boy Wagtastic Chicken & Carrot Sticks 320G

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs

These Chewy Chicken with Carrot Sticks are made with super duper tasty 100% natural chicken breast meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. With no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, as well as being lip smackingly tasty they're healthy too with only 1% fat.

Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.

Lovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meat Rawhide free No artificial nasties Get your dog's tail wagging!

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (52%), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Glycerin, Soya Protein, Dried Carrot (4%), Salt

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for puppies under 4 months old. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.

Additives