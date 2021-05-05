We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Click & Collect
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Shampoo
2 in 1 Shampoo
2 in 1 Shampoo
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
2 in 1
Shampoo
(12)
7 Brands
Filter by
Pantene
(3)
Filter by
Head &
Shoulders
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Wash & Go
(2)
Filter by
Badedas
(1)
Filter by
Dove
(1)
Filter by
Neutrogena
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(12)
Neutrogena T/Gel 2 In 1 Dandruff Shampoo 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Anti Dandruff Shampoo
shelf
£
7.00
£
2.80
/100ml
Add Neutrogena T/Gel 2 In 1 Dandruff Shampoo 250Ml
Add
add Neutrogena T/Gel 2 In 1 Dandruff Shampoo 250Ml to basket
Pantene Classic Clean 3In1 Shampoo & Conditioner 450Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Normal Hair - Everyday Shampoo
shelf
£
2.75
£
0.61
/100ml
Add Pantene Classic Clean 3In1 Shampoo & Conditioner 450Ml
Add
add Pantene Classic Clean 3In1 Shampoo & Conditioner 450Ml to basket
Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo & Conditioner 3In1 450Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Smooth & Sleek Shampoo
shelf
£
2.75
£
0.61
/100ml
Add Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo & Conditioner 3In1 450Ml
Add
add Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo & Conditioner 3In1 450Ml to basket
Badedas Revitalising Shower Gel , Shampoo & Conditioner 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
2 in 1 Shampoo
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.25
/100ml
Add Badedas Revitalising Shower Gel , Shampoo & Conditioner 200Ml
Add
add Badedas Revitalising Shower Gel , Shampoo & Conditioner 200Ml to basket
Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Citrus Fresh Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml
Any 3 for £10 Clubcard Price - Selected Head & Shoulders Shampoo Or Conditioner 275ml-500ml
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Anti Dandruff Shampoo
shelf
£
4.75
£
1.06
/100ml
Add Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Citrus Fresh Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml
Add
add Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Citrus Fresh Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml to basket
Any 3 for £10 Clubcard Price - Selected Head & Shoulders Shampoo Or Conditioner 275ml-500ml
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Itchy Scalp Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml
Any 3 for £10 Clubcard Price - Selected Head & Shoulders Shampoo Or Conditioner 275ml-500ml
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Anti Dandruff Shampoo
shelf
£
4.75
£
1.06
/100ml
Add Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Itchy Scalp Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml
Add
add Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Itchy Scalp Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml to basket
Any 3 for £10 Clubcard Price - Selected Head & Shoulders Shampoo Or Conditioner 275ml-500ml
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Pantene 3In1 Classic Clean 225Ml
Write a review
Rest of
2 in 1 Shampoo
shelf
£
1.95
£
0.87
/100ml
Add Pantene 3In1 Classic Clean 225Ml
Add
add Pantene 3In1 Classic Clean 225Ml to basket
Tesco 2 In 1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 300Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Anti Dandruff Shampoo
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.33
/100ml
Add Tesco 2 In 1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 300Ml
Add
add Tesco 2 In 1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 300Ml to basket
Tesco Anti-Dan Mint & Tea Tree Shampoo & Conditioner 300 Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Anti Dandruff Shampoo
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.33
/100ml
Add Tesco Anti-Dan Mint & Tea Tree Shampoo & Conditioner 300 Ml
Add
add Tesco Anti-Dan Mint & Tea Tree Shampoo & Conditioner 300 Ml to basket
Dove Daily Moisture 2 In 1 Shampoo & Conditioner 400Ml
Write a review
Rest of
2 in 1 Shampoo
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.79
£
0.45
/100ml
Add Dove Daily Moisture 2 In 1 Shampoo & Conditioner 400Ml
Add
add Dove Daily Moisture 2 In 1 Shampoo & Conditioner 400Ml to basket
Low Everyday Price
Wash & Go 2 In 1 Universal Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
2 in 1 Shampoo
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100ml
Add Wash & Go 2 In 1 Universal Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml
Add
add Wash & Go 2 In 1 Universal Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml to basket
Wash & Go 2 In 1 Sport Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
2 in 1 Shampoo
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100ml
Add Wash & Go 2 In 1 Sport Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml
Add
add Wash & Go 2 In 1 Sport Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml to basket
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(12)
Shampoo
(12)
2 in 1 Shampoo
(12)
2 in 1 Shampoo
(12)
Filter by
BRAND
Pantene
(3)
Head & Shoulders
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Click & Collect
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close