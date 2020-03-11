Bulldog 2 In 1 Beard Shampoo & Conditioner 200Ml
Product Description
- Original Beard Shampoo & Conditioner
- Man's Best Friend
- All our products are purpose built for men and contain amazing natural ingredients.
- This 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. Specially formulated to cleanse your beard leaving it soft, fresh, nourished and conditioned.
- Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from natural sources.
- With natural ingredients
- Cruelty-Free International
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Potassium Sorbate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Limonene, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, *A blend of natural ingredients
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a small amount, massage well into beard and rinse thoroughly.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
