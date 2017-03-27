By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme 2 In 1 Shampoo & Conditioner 900Ml

5(1)Write a review
  • Cleanse & replenish 2in1 Shampoo & Conditioner product provides optimised hydration where your hair needs it most, cleansing and hydrating your hair without weighing it down. The formula is enriched with a multivitamin blend which will remove residue and will condition in one simple step. Even those who are on the go can have that just-left-the-salon feeling every day. This 2-in-1 shampoo formula is lightweight and infused with multivitamins. In one simple step, your hair will be residue-free and fully hydrated. How to use Cleanse & Replenish 2in1 Shampoo & Conditioner Shampoo?
  • Step 1: Coat hair with a liberal amount of shampoo plus conditioner. Step 2: Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather.
  • Step 3: Run a wide-tooth comb or your fingers from roots to ends to detangle and fully coat hair. Our philosophy: From our origins in Salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon. TRESemmé is dedicated to creating haircare products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve salon gorgeous hair every day. For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemmé styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk. Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. TRESemmé® – Professional. At your fingertips
  • This 2-in-1 shampoo formula is lightweight and infused with multivitamins
  • In one simple step, your hair will be residue-free and feeling fully hydrated
  • Coat hair with a liberal amount of shampoo plus conditioner
  • Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather
  • Run a wide-tooth comb or your fingers from roots to ends to detangle and fully coat hair
  • Rinse thoroughly after 1-2 minutes and style with your favourite TRESemmé styling aids as needed
  • Pack size: 900ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Ascorbic acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Dimethiconol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Mica, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, PEG-45M, PPG-12, Silica, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium chloride, TEA-Sulfate, Polysorbate 20, Disodium EDTA, Citric acid, Sodium hydroxide, Triethanolamine, DMDM Hydantoin, Sodium benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

United Kingdom

  • Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

900 ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Good change

5 stars

Just switched from the deep cleanse shampoo to trying this and I'm pleasantly surprised. It still cleaned well, I love the new scent and the conditioning effect is noticeable in how soft it feels and in ease of brushing.

