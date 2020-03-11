Neutrogena T/Gel 2 In 1 Dandruff Shampoo 250Ml

- Neutrogena® T/Gel® 2-in-1 is a lightly fragranced anti-dandruff shampoo that starts fighting dandruff from the very first wash.
- Dermatologically tested, T/Gel® 2-in-1 formula is specially designed to contain both shampoo and conditioners to leave your hair feeling soft and shiny in just one step.
- With salicylic acid & piroctone olamine to help fight your dandruff.
- Green Dot
- Developed with dermatologists
- For daily use
- Extra softening
- Works from the very first wash
- With a gentle melon & jasmine fragrance
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-0000317], Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Salicylic Acid, Piroctone Olamine, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Benzotriazolyl Dodecyl p-Cresol, Tris (Tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) Citrate, Polyquaternium-39, Alcohol, Cocamide MEA, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- 1. Wet hair thoroughly
- 2. Apply small amounts of T/Gel® 2-in-1 Shampoo and massage into the scalp
- 3. Rinse
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Questions or Comments?
- UK 0808 238 6006
- IRE 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.
