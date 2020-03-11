Dove Daily Moisture 2 In 1 Shampoo & Conditioner 400Ml

Very good product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th October 2019 I normally have quite rough thin hair although, after one to two uses of this product my hair feels amazing. Even when straightening my hair now, it’s just so silky and doesn’t feel rough!(I don’t use hair protector)deffo recommend!

Love Dove 2 in 1 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I have been trying this 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner for about a month now. On average, I use it 2-3 times a week. I like the creamy consistency and the clean, fresh smell. Not a lot needs to be used to ensure a thick, luscious lather. I thought such a rich lather would be difficult to rinse out and was pleasently surprised when I learnt that just isn't so. I have found that my hair does not need washing as frequently as with other 2 in 1 shampoo/ conditioners and nor does it feel lank and limp either. My hair feels soft and nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Daily- Hair Heaven! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 My goodness- this hair product has proved to be a game changer! I am very lazy when it comes to hair care. I have very dry, fine hair which needs regular moisturising. As a result of my reluctance to spend the time, I never use conditioner. My also needs daily washing, otherwise it looks likes a grease slick by the next morning- I just can't win! So... after years of searching for a 2 in 1 shampoo that can withstand daily washing and do what it says on the bottle (without making my hair over greasy) I had given up. Until this little wonder arrived in the post- Dove Daily Moisture 2 in 1. It smelt very fresh, slightly fruity yet not overpowering and required such a small amount to create an adequate lather. So far, so good. But after previous high hopes with different branded products, I remained cautious. After a day of washing my hair was noticeably soft, sheeny and manageable- with far fewer tangles. Something I had not experienced in years. After using it for a couple of days, a friend asked if I had had my hair done (which I obviously hadn't!) She said that it looked different- in a good way. I have continued to receive such comments, and my hair definitely feels softer and more manageable. It has a much more noticeable shine to boot. This will become my go-to shampoo. Excellent stuff! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly Surprised 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I was pleasantly surprised when I tried Dove’s 2in1 shampoo & conditioner. I’d never used a 2in1 before and I always used to leave my conditioner on for a few minutes so I was unsure how my hair would feel without doing that. As I said I was pleasantly surprised it left my hair soft & shiny and it was so much quicker with no waiting so was I in the shower less time (saving on water extra bonus). It has a lovely fruity scent and has quite a thick consistency so it has a luxurious feel to it. I would definitely recommend this, it’s ideal for taking to the gym. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my hair feeling great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I'm a bit wary with 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioners as I find they either don't wash your hair well or leave it feeling greasy so I was sceptical when I tried this. However I needn't have been. Firstly it smells amazing and it lathers really well. A little went a long way which is great as I have long hair and normally get through a lot of shampoo and conditioner. When I rinsed my hair I was worried it was going to be left feeling greasy, but it felt fine when I rinsed. I then dreaded drying it as I thought it would feel sticky and greasy afterwards, which I find can happen with 2 in 1's, but I was pleasantly surprised to find my hair felt and looked amazing after I dried it; in fact I even had a comment from a work colleague saying my hair looked good that day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove 2 in 1 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I have thick dry hair and usually go for a separate shampoo and condition, I was worried how well a 2 in 1 would work. Have to say I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE Dove 2 in 1!! My hair is so soft and shiny and was from the first wash and the smell is divine. My hair feels in great condition and does for a couple of days. It's also great for the whole family and was a great addition for a weekend festival trip. I found I only need a small amount as it lathers really well and goes a long way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

luckymum81 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 i dont normally use 2 in 1 shampoo but after trying Dove Daily Moisture 2in1 Shampoo and Conditioner i have changed my mind, ive been using this for a few days now and cant believe how soft my hair is , would recommend trying . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 This was the first time that I have used a combined shampoo and conditioner and I thought that this Dove Daily Moisture 2in1 was great. It was easy to apply and left a great fresh clean smell. my hair felt clean and shiny after using it. Will definately be buying it and recommending it to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove 2 in 1 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Lovely shampoo and conditioner. Hair feels really clean and very soft once tried and straightened. Usually i will use a seperate conditioner even with 2 in 1s but this does the job and smells so ni e also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]