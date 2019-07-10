By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Elastoplast Finger Strips 16S

Write a review
£ 2.60
£0.16/each

Product Description

  • Elastoplast Finger Strips Plasters
  • For covering and protection of minor, everyday wounds such as scratches, cuts and grazes.
  • Extra flexible and breathable
  • Extra long finger strips
  • Wraps around the finger twice for extra hold
  • Strong sticking power for extra reliability
  • Flexible fabric that stretches with your finger
  • Durable
  • Breathable

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Clean wound and gently dry skin.

Warnings

  • The packaging of this product contains latex which may cause an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Distributor address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.elastoplast.net

Net Contents

16 x Plasters

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Extra length for wrapping round fingers, brilliant

5 stars

These are brilliant,I am forever cutting my fingers and these plasters are perfect. The extra length means you don't run out when you wrap it round, genius!

