By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Neo G Airflow Wrist & Thumb Support Medium

5(44)Write a review
image 1 of Neo G Airflow Wrist & Thumb Support Medium
£ 12.55
£12.55/each

Offer

Product Description

  • In Partnership with Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
  • For further information on products and more go to:
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk
  • Materials: Elastane, Polyamide
  • Medical & lifestyle innovation
  • Class 1 medical device - registered as a class 1 medical device
  • Slimline, lightweight, breathable support
  • Helps strains, sprains & instability
  • Helps support injured, weak or arthritic wrists
  • Support level - mild
  • Fits left or right wrist
  • Lightweight, knitted fabric for an anatomical fit, comfort and durability
  • Specialist breathable fabric helps with moisture control
  • Multi zone compression
  • Provides targeted compression for optimum fit and performance
  • Support wrist during sporting / occupational activities

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash & Care
  • Hand wash cold (do not use fabric softener). Dry flat. Do not tumble dry or dry clean. Do not bleach. Do not iron
  • How to Apply
  • Pull support over hand and thumb and into position. Smooth out any creases
  • Sizing
  • To size, measure wrist circumference
  • Wrist Circumference
  • 13-16 cm: 5. 1-6.3 In, 16-19 cm: 6.3-7.5 In, 19-23 cm: 7.5-9.1 In
  • Product Size/No.
  • S (1), M (2), L (3)

Warnings

  • ATTENTION
  • The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use always seek medical advice from your physician. Always take advice from your physician. Always take advice on duration of usage
  • Ensure product is not uncomfortably tight and blood flow is not restricted. Avoid wearing for prolonged periods (e.g. whilst sleeping)
  • Only use on clean, intact skin. Do not use if you have a known allergy to any of the specified materials
  • Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area
  • The product should be applied as illustrated
  • If a rash develops, pain is prolonged or conditions worsen, discontinue use and consult a physician

Name and address

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone,
  • Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,

Return to

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone,
  • Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA,
  • England.
  • Questions?
  • +44 (0)1423 507309
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk

Safety information

View more safety information

ATTENTION The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use always seek medical advice from your physician. Always take advice from your physician. Always take advice on duration of usage Ensure product is not uncomfortably tight and blood flow is not restricted. Avoid wearing for prolonged periods (e.g. whilst sleeping) Only use on clean, intact skin. Do not use if you have a known allergy to any of the specified materials Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area The product should be applied as illustrated If a rash develops, pain is prolonged or conditions worsen, discontinue use and consult a physician

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

44 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Wrist support

5 stars

Very supportive, though a bit tight on the thumb; otherwise fine.

Great support

5 stars

Perfect support after surgery for new thumb joint. So pleased to get a natural colour one too.

Fab support

5 stars

Really pleased with my thumb/wrist support .. I was starting to think golfing may be over as a hobby! This works so well at supporting and protecting the ligaments and tendons around the base of the thumb.. super pleased!

Very supportive

5 stars

Great support for my wrist while playing tennis, really helps.

Not as expected

1 stars

Purchased as suffer pain in wrists , only worn few times and has stretched and started to tear . Not happy

Very good support

5 stars

Having bought one of these previously, finding that it was helpful, I now have the 2 new ones as replacements. Would definitely order again.

Inconvenient

4 stars

I have not used this yet as when open it has a security tag attached to it so I now must call back at the store 🙁

Supportive with flexibility

5 stars

This is the third pair I've bought. I have fibromyalgia and RSI/tendonitis and I use a walking stick. I find these give me exactly the amount of support but with all the flexibility I need too. They greatly reduce the pain, especially when lifting or carrying, vacuuming, preparing food, driving. I still get some pain using the walking stick. My wrist measures between the small and medium size but I find the small size is best. I have poor circulation so my thumb does go a bit numb sometimes, but I just take them off for a while when that happens. I keep several pairs so that I can wash them. I find soaking them in warm water with non biological liquid detergent is best. They do gradually go bobbly, so I keep the newest pair for when I need to look smart. I have worn the black ones through the winter but I'm now trying the beige for summer. I have had one pair nearly a year and, although very bobbly, they haven't lost any of their support.

All Day Support

5 stars

This is the only support I can easily put on one handed and wear all day, and I have tried afew

wrist and knee

5 stars

It really works,beige is best,not so noticeable,it supports well,dose not curl up, or rides up or down on the knee,great will tell all my work mates,

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here