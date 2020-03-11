Neo G Airflow Wrist & Thumb Support Medium

Wrist support
Very supportive, though a bit tight on the thumb; otherwise fine.
Great support
Perfect support after surgery for new thumb joint. So pleased to get a natural colour one too.
Fab support
Really pleased with my thumb/wrist support .. I was starting to think golfing may be over as a hobby! This works so well at supporting and protecting the ligaments and tendons around the base of the thumb.. super pleased!
Very supportive
Great support for my wrist while playing tennis, really helps.
Not as expected
Purchased as suffer pain in wrists , only worn few times and has stretched and started to tear . Not happy
Very good support
Having bought one of these previously, finding that it was helpful, I now have the 2 new ones as replacements. Would definitely order again.
Inconvenient
I have not used this yet as when open it has a security tag attached to it so I now must call back at the store 🙁
Supportive with flexibility
This is the third pair I've bought. I have fibromyalgia and RSI/tendonitis and I use a walking stick. I find these give me exactly the amount of support but with all the flexibility I need too. They greatly reduce the pain, especially when lifting or carrying, vacuuming, preparing food, driving. I still get some pain using the walking stick. My wrist measures between the small and medium size but I find the small size is best. I have poor circulation so my thumb does go a bit numb sometimes, but I just take them off for a while when that happens. I keep several pairs so that I can wash them. I find soaking them in warm water with non biological liquid detergent is best. They do gradually go bobbly, so I keep the newest pair for when I need to look smart. I have worn the black ones through the winter but I'm now trying the beige for summer. I have had one pair nearly a year and, although very bobbly, they haven't lost any of their support.
All Day Support
This is the only support I can easily put on one handed and wear all day, and I have tried afew
wrist and knee
It really works,beige is best,not so noticeable,it supports well,dose not curl up, or rides up or down on the knee,great will tell all my work mates,