Elastoplast Water Resistant Strips 40S

Product Description

  • Elastoplast Water Resistant Plaster
  • For water resistant covering and protection of minor, everyday wounds such as scratches, cuts and grazes.
  • Repels water and dirt
  • Strong adhesion
  • All-purpose
  • Plastic plaster
  • Breathable
  • Non-stick woundpad
  • Protects and cushions the wound

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Clean wound and gently dry skin. Apply without stretching.

Warnings

  • The packaging of this product contains latex which may cause an allergic reaction.

Distributor address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.elastoplast.net

Net Contents

40 x Plasters

Safety information

