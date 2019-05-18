By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Neo G Wrist Support Universal Size

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Neo G Wrist Support Universal Size
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Helps to ease the symptoms of strains, sprains & instability of the wrist
  • Helps support injured, weak & arthritic wrists
  • Heat therapeutic neoprene helps warm muscles & joints
  • In partnership with Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
  • For further information on products and more go to:
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk
  • Helps
  • Strains, sprains and instability
  • Reduce likelihood of re-injury
  • Arthritic, stiff & aching wrists
  • Support injured or weak wrists
  • Occupational & sporting injuries
  • Rehabilitation
  • Materials: Neoprene, Elastane, Polyester, Polyamide
  • Medical & lifestyle innovation
  • Class 1 medical device - registered as a class 1 medical device
  • Adjustable compression
  • Support level - moderate
  • Variable compression system
  • Fits left or right wrist
  • Compatible with 3D integrated hot & cold
  • Heat therapeutic neoprene helps warm muscles and joints
  • Variable compression system for an adjustable fit and blood flow safety
  • Wrap around adjustable strap helps provide extra support
  • Adjustable sizing

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply
  • 1 Slip thumb through opening, ensuring the tag faces inwards
  • 2 Wrap strap around thumb and wrist
  • 3 Secure fastener around the wrist firm but comfortable
  • Wash & Care
  • Hand wash cold (do not use fabric softener). Dry flat. Do not tumble dry or dry clean. Do not bleach. Do not iron

Warnings

  • ATTENTION
  • The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use always seek medical advice from your physician. Always take advice on duration of usage.
  • Ensure product is not uncomfortably tight and blood flow is not restricted. Avoid wearing for prolonged periods (e.g. whilst sleeping)
  • Only use on clean, intact skin. Do not use if you have a known allergy to any of the specified materials
  • Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area
  • The product should be applied as illustrated
  • If a rash develops, pain is prolonged or conditions worsen, discontinue use and consult a physician

Name and address

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA,

Return to

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA,
  • England.
  • Questions? +44 (0)1423 507309
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk

Safety information

View more safety information

ATTENTION The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use always seek medical advice from your physician. Always take advice on duration of usage. Ensure product is not uncomfortably tight and blood flow is not restricted. Avoid wearing for prolonged periods (e.g. whilst sleeping) Only use on clean, intact skin. Do not use if you have a known allergy to any of the specified materials Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area The product should be applied as illustrated If a rash develops, pain is prolonged or conditions worsen, discontinue use and consult a physician

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Keep your money.

1 stars

What an absolute waste of money, I would have had a better result wrapping a stretch bandage around my wrist but that is not advised except for very short periods. There is no support whatsoever in this item.

Brilliant fit

5 stars

My old one was worn out I've had it for several years I have bought other makes but they are not as good and don,t give the support in the right place

Great Purchase

5 stars

I purchased this as I suffer with a weak and painful wrist. It is well made,modern in appearance, keeps my wrist warm and is not restrictive in any way. Totally happy with my purchase.

Easy to use

5 stars

I have always used neo g supports for my wrists, also both ankles , they are soft, comfortable, and washable, have no nasty smell, and they do what the company say they will do. Thank you for your help

Wrist Support

5 stars

This is an excellent product. Does exactly what it says and helps to keep pain to a minimum.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here