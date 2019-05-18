Neo G Wrist Support Universal Size

Keep your money.
What an absolute waste of money, I would have had a better result wrapping a stretch bandage around my wrist but that is not advised except for very short periods. There is no support whatsoever in this item.
Brilliant fit
My old one was worn out I've had it for several years I have bought other makes but they are not as good and don,t give the support in the right place
Great Purchase
I purchased this as I suffer with a weak and painful wrist. It is well made,modern in appearance, keeps my wrist warm and is not restrictive in any way. Totally happy with my purchase.
Easy to use
I have always used neo g supports for my wrists, also both ankles , they are soft, comfortable, and washable, have no nasty smell, and they do what the company say they will do. Thank you for your help
Wrist Support
This is an excellent product. Does exactly what it says and helps to keep pain to a minimum.