We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Helpful Swaps
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Stop Smoking
Nicotine Lozenges
Nicotine Lozenges
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Nicotine
Lozenges
(14)
3 Brands
Filter by
Nicotinell
(6)
Filter by
Niquitin
(6)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 1.5Mg 60S
£10.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
13.75
£
0.23
/each
Add Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 1.5Mg 60S
Add
add Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 1.5Mg 60S to basket
£10.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Nicotinell 1Mg Nicotine Mint Lozenges 204S
Write a review
£
20.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Nicotinell 1Mg Nicotine Mint Lozenges 204S
Add
add Nicotinell 1Mg Nicotine Mint Lozenges 204S to basket
Nicotinell 2Mg Nicotine Mint Lozenges 204S
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
20.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Nicotinell 2Mg Nicotine Mint Lozenges 204S
Add
add Nicotinell 2Mg Nicotine Mint Lozenges 204S to basket
Low Everyday Price
Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 1Mg 144'S
Write a review
£
15.60
£
0.11
/each
Add Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 1Mg 144'S
Add
add Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 1Mg 144'S to basket
Niquitin Minis Mint 4Mg Lozenge 60S
£10.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
13.75
£
0.23
/each
Add Niquitin Minis Mint 4Mg Lozenge 60S
Add
add Niquitin Minis Mint 4Mg Lozenge 60S to basket
£10.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 2Mg 144 Each
Write a review
£
15.60
£
0.11
/each
Add Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 2Mg 144 Each
Add
add Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 2Mg 144 Each to basket
Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 1Mg 96S
Write a review
£
10.50
£
0.11
/each
Add Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 1Mg 96S
Add
add Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 1Mg 96S to basket
Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 2Mg 96S
Write a review
£
10.50
£
0.11
/each
Add Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 2Mg 96S
Add
add Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 2Mg 96S to basket
Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 4Mg X100
Write a review
£
20.50
£
0.20
/each
Add Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 4Mg X100
Add
add Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 4Mg X100 to basket
Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 1.5Mg X100
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
20.50
£
0.20
/each
Add Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 1.5Mg X100
Add
add Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 1.5Mg X100 to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Nicotine 2Mg Lozenges 72S
Write a review
£
7.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Tesco Nicotine 2Mg Lozenges 72S
Add
add Tesco Nicotine 2Mg Lozenges 72S to basket
Niquitin Mint Lozenges 4Mg 72S
£7.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
10.00
£
0.14
/each
Add Niquitin Mint Lozenges 4Mg 72S
Add
add Niquitin Mint Lozenges 4Mg 72S to basket
£7.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Niquitin Mint Lozenges 2Mg 72S
£7.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
10.00
£
0.14
/each
Add Niquitin Mint Lozenges 2Mg 72S
Add
add Niquitin Mint Lozenges 2Mg 72S to basket
£7.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Nicotine 4Mg Lozenges 72S
Write a review
£
7.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Tesco Nicotine 4Mg Lozenges 72S
Add
add Tesco Nicotine 4Mg Lozenges 72S to basket
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(14)
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
(14)
Stop Smoking
(14)
Nicotine Lozenges
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Nicotinell
(6)
Niquitin
(6)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Helpful Swaps
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close