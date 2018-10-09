Tesco Nicotine 2Mg Lozenges 72S

They help alot
Takes the edge of the cravings and last long than a chewing gum
Helped me quit smoking, smoked for 20years. very h
Helped me quit smoking, smoked for 20years. very happy.
Each compressed lozenge contains: 2mg nicotine (as nicotine resinate 13.33mg). Also contains: aspartame (E951) and mannitol (E421). Each lozenge contains 15mg of sodium. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Ltd., Wrafton, Braunton, Devon EX33 2DL. PL 12063/0068.
Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package.
72 lozenges
Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children. Seek medical advice before taking this medicine if you are:, • under the care of your doctor or are receiving a prescribed medicine., • pregnant, breast-feeding or planning a pregnancy., • diabetic, Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
