Tesco Nicotine 2Mg Lozenges 72S

£ 7.00
  Tesco Health Nicotine 2mg Lozenges 72s
  For those who smoke 30 mins + after waking, sugar free.
  For smokers who smoke their first cigarette more than 30 minutes after waking up. The lozenges are part of a programme designed to support your wish to stop smoking. The programme contains 3 steps, which you will need to follow, starting with step 1, then step 2, then step 3. Using the lozenges at regular intervals gives your body the nicotine you need to help stop you smoking.

Each compressed lozenge contains: 2mg nicotine (as nicotine resinate 13.33mg). Also contains: aspartame (E951) and mannitol (E421). Each lozenge contains 15mg of sodium. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Ltd., Wrafton, Braunton, Devon EX33 2DL. PL 12063/0068.

Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package.

  For oral use. The lozenge is designed to be dissolved in the mouth; normally this takes about 30 minutes. Full instructions are given in the enclosed leaflet. Step 1: Weeks 1 to 6, initial treatment period - 1 lozenge every 1 to 2 hours. Step 2: Weeks 7 to 9, step down treatment period - 1 lozenge every 2 to 4 hours. Step 3: Weeks 10 to 12, step down treatment period - 1 lozenge every 4 to 8 hours. • For best results try to take a lozenge in situations when you a strongly tempted to smoke. • During step 1 (weeks 1 to 6) use at least 9 lozenges a day. • Do not use more than one lozenge at a time. • Do not use more than 15 lozenges per day. • Do not eat or drink whilst taking a lozenge. Adults and the elderly: Use the lozenges according to the above timetable, which is designed to gradually reduce the number of lozenges you use. Adolescents: As adult dosage for a 12 week period only. Not recommended for children under 12 years of age. WARNING:DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE. Do not use this medicine if you: • are allergic to nicotine or any of the other ingredients • suffer from phenylketonuria (the lozenges contain a source of phenylalanine, which may be harmful to you) • are a non smoker • are taking any other nicotine-containing products Note you are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme.

  Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children. Seek medical advice before taking this medicine if you are:
  • under the care of your doctor or are receiving a prescribed medicine.
  • pregnant, breast-feeding or planning a pregnancy.
  • diabetic
  Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

  Tesco Stores Ltd.
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA
  U.K

72 lozenges

They help alot

Takes the edge of the cravings and last long than a chewing gum

Helped me quit smoking, smoked for 20years. very h

Helped me quit smoking, smoked for 20years. very happy.

