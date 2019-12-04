Nicotinell 2Mg Nicotine Mint Lozenges 204S

Product Description
- Mint 2mg Compressed Lozenge Extra Strength
- Nicotinell mint flavour lozenge is an aid to combat the withdrawal symptoms caused by giving up smoking and reduce smoking in smokers motivated to quit.
- Which lozenge do I need?
- Nicotinell 2 mg lozenge is for smokers smoking more than 30 cigarettes per day. It can also be used by smokers smoking between 20 and 30 cigarettes per day depending on your preference.
- If you smoke less than 20 cigarettes per day you should use Nicotinell 1 mg lozenge.
- If you need advice before starting to use nicotine lozenges, talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist.
- Sugar free
- For smokers of more than 30 a day
- Helps you stop smoking
Information
Ingredients
Nicotinell Mint 2 mg Lozenge contains 2 mg Nicotine (as Nicotine Bitartrate Dihydrate), Also contains Maltitol (E965), Aspartame (E951), and Sodium (9.8 mg per Lozenge), See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25 °C.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use
- For adults over 18 years of age.
- Read the enclosed instructions carefully before use.
- You must not smoke whilst using these lozenges.
- For oromucosal use. Suck 1 lozenge when you feel the urge to smoke, but initially try to use no more than 1 lozenge every 1-2 hours. Most people use 8-12 lozenges per day.
- This product is designed to be sucked slowly, do not swallow or chew. These lozenges should not be sucked like ordinary lozenges. Read the Nicotinell sucking technique in the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- Only use 1 lozenge at a time and do not use more than 15 of the 2 mg lozenges a day.
Warnings
- Warnings and precautions for use
- Do not use if you:
- Are a non-smoker
- Are allergic (hypersensitive) to any of the ingredients
- Consult your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before starting to use these lozenges if you:
- Are under 18 years of age
- Have any serious heart disease
- Are pregnant or breast-feeding
- Are under a doctor's care or taking prescribed medication
- Do not exceed the stated dose
- Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
204 x Lozenge
Safety information
