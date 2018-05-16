Nicotinell Mint Lozenge 2Mg 96S

Product Description
- Mint 2mg Compressed Lozenge Extra Strength
- Nicotinell ® Mint flavour lozenge is a medicinal product used to help people stop smoking by providing relief of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
- The lozenge provides on-the-go relief when the urge to smoke strikes and dissolves in the mouth to release a dose of nicotine to help satisfy that urge. It is a convenient, discreet, and alternative option to our chewing gum and has a fresh, minty taste. Nicotinell® Mint flavour lozenge can be used in almost any type of situation, no matter where.
- The UK's favourite lozenge to quit smoking*
- *Nielsen, Total Coverage, Volume Sales w/e 25/03/2017
- Nicotine craving relief in a fresh mint flavour
- Use in social situations when chewing gum isn't possible
- Helps you stop smoking
Information
Ingredients
Nicotinell Mint 2mg Lozenge contains 2mg Nicotine (as Nicotine Bitartrate Dihydrate), Also contains Maltitol (E965), Aspartame (E951) and Sodium (9.8mg per lozenge), See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme
- If you need advice before starting to use nicotine lozenges, talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist.
- Instructions for use
- For adults over 18 years of age
- Read the enclosed instructions carefully before use.
- You must not smoke whilst using these lozenges.
- For oromucosal use. Suck 1 lozenge when you feel the urge to smoke, but initially try to use no more than 1 lozenge every 1-2 hours.
- Most people use 8-12 lozenges per day.
- This product is designed to be sucked slowly, do not swallow or chew. These lozenges should not be sucked like ordinary lozenges. Read the Nicotinell sucking technique in the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- Only use 1 lozenge at a time and do not use more than 15 of the 2mg lozenges a day.
Warnings
- Warnings and precautions for use
- Do not use if you:
- Are a non-smoker
- Are allergic (hypersensitive) to any of the ingredients
- Consult your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before starting to use these lozenges if you:
- Are under 18 years of age
- Have any serious heart disease
- Are pregnant or breast-feeding
- Are under a doctor's care or taking prescribed medication
- Do not exceed the stated dose
- Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- Novartis,
- Horsham,
- RH12 5AB,
- UK.
Return to
- Novartis Consumer Health,
- Horsham,
- RH12 5AB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
96 x Lozenges
Safety information
Warnings and precautions for use Do not use if you: Are a non-smoker Are allergic (hypersensitive) to any of the ingredients Consult your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before starting to use these lozenges if you: Are under 18 years of age Have any serious heart disease Are pregnant or breast-feeding Are under a doctor's care or taking prescribed medication Do not exceed the stated dose Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020