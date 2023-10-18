We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Nicotinell Mint Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 1mg Lozenge 144s
image 1 of Nicotinell Mint Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 1mg Lozenge 144simage 2 of Nicotinell Mint Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 1mg Lozenge 144simage 3 of Nicotinell Mint Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 1mg Lozenge 144simage 4 of Nicotinell Mint Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 1mg Lozenge 144simage 5 of Nicotinell Mint Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 1mg Lozenge 144s

Nicotinell Mint Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 1mg Lozenge 144s

No ratings yet
Write a review

£17.50

£0.12/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Nicotinell Mint 1mg Compressed Lozenges 144s
Nicotinell Mint flavour lozenge is a medicinal product used to help people stop smoking by providing relief of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.The lozenge provides on-the-go relief when the urge to smoke strikes and dissolves in the mouth to release a dose of nicotine to help satisfy that urge. It is a convenient, discreet, and alternative option to our chewing gum and has a fresh, minty taste. Nicotinell® Mint flavour lozenge can be used in almost any type of situation, no matter where.1. Nicotinell lozenges dissolve in the mouth to release a dose of nicotine to help you satisfy that urge.2. The Nicotinell product range includes TTS Patch, medicated chewing gum and lozenge. Stop smoking aid. Requires willpower. Contains nicotine. Always read the label.3. Nicotinell lozenges are available in 1 mg for light smokers, 1 or 2 mg for moderate smokers and 2 mg for heavy smokers.4. Nicotinell mint flavour lozenge is an aid to combat the withdrawal symptoms caused by giving up smoking.5. Suitable for adults over 18 years of age.

Ingredients

Nicotinell Mint 1mg Lozenge contains 1mg Nicotine (as Nicotine Bitartrate Dihydrate). Also contains Maltitol (E965), Aspartame (E951), and Sodium (9.8mg per Lozenge). See leaflet for further information. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Net Contents

144 x Lozenges

Preparation and Usage

For adults over 18 years of age. Read the enclosed instructions carefully before use. You must not smoke whilst using these lozenges. Can be used alone or in combination with Nicotinell transdermal patches, please see leaflet. For oromucosal use. Suck 1 lozenge when you feel the urge to smoke, but initially try to use no more than 1 lozenge every 1-2 hours. Most people use 8-12 lozenges per day. This product is designed to be sucked slowly, do not swallow or chew. These lozenges should not be sucked like ordinary lozenges. Read the Nicotinell sucking technique in the enclosed leaflet carefully before use. Only use 1 lozenge at a time and do not use more than 24 of the 1 mg lozenges a day. You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme.

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Stop Smoking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here