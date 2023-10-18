Nicotinell Mint Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 1mg Lozenge 144s

Nicotinell Mint 1mg Compressed Lozenges 144s

Nicotinell Mint flavour lozenge is a medicinal product used to help people stop smoking by providing relief of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. The lozenge provides on-the-go relief when the urge to smoke strikes and dissolves in the mouth to release a dose of nicotine to help satisfy that urge. It is a convenient, discreet, and alternative option to our chewing gum and has a fresh, minty taste. Nicotinell® Mint flavour lozenge can be used in almost any type of situation, no matter where. 1. Nicotinell lozenges dissolve in the mouth to release a dose of nicotine to help you satisfy that urge. 2. The Nicotinell product range includes TTS Patch, medicated chewing gum and lozenge. Stop smoking aid. Requires willpower. Contains nicotine. Always read the label. 3. Nicotinell lozenges are available in 1 mg for light smokers, 1 or 2 mg for moderate smokers and 2 mg for heavy smokers. 4. Nicotinell mint flavour lozenge is an aid to combat the withdrawal symptoms caused by giving up smoking. 5. Suitable for adults over 18 years of age.

Ingredients

Nicotinell Mint 1mg Lozenge contains 1mg Nicotine (as Nicotine Bitartrate Dihydrate). Also contains Maltitol (E965), Aspartame (E951), and Sodium (9.8mg per Lozenge). See leaflet for further information. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Net Contents

144 x Lozenges

Preparation and Usage

For adults over 18 years of age. Read the enclosed instructions carefully before use. You must not smoke whilst using these lozenges. Can be used alone or in combination with Nicotinell transdermal patches, please see leaflet. For oromucosal use. Suck 1 lozenge when you feel the urge to smoke, but initially try to use no more than 1 lozenge every 1-2 hours. Most people use 8-12 lozenges per day. This product is designed to be sucked slowly, do not swallow or chew. These lozenges should not be sucked like ordinary lozenges. Read the Nicotinell sucking technique in the enclosed leaflet carefully before use. Only use 1 lozenge at a time and do not use more than 24 of the 1 mg lozenges a day. You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme.

Lower age limit

18 Years