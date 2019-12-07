Tesco Nicotine 4Mg Lozenges 72S

I smoked 30 a day for 10 years and quit using thes
I smoked 30 a day for 10 years and quit using these (cold turkey!). Waaaaay better than costly alternatives with so 'soggy' in your mouth. They are very mild minty but really do work, and I tried e-cigs, patches etc and these are the only thing that worked. Exactly the same ones can be bought in boots and Superdrug but are twice the price!
value for cash
best value for money and they work as well as the over-priced branded ones
Perfect
These are absolutely fantastic. For me, if I took these they more than sated my cravings. Even better, I broke each tablet into 4 pieces and a single pack would last me a month. Not bad for 7 quid, less than a packet of cigarettes.