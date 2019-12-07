By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Nicotine 4Mg Lozenges 72S

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Nicotine 4Mg Lozenges 72S
£ 7.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • NicAid 4mg Lozenges
  • For smokers who smoke within 30 minutes of waking. The lozenges are part of a programme designed to support your wish to stop smoking. This programme contains 3 steps, which you will need to follow, starting with step 1, then step 2, then step 3. Using the lozenges at regular intervals gives your body the nicotine you need to help stop you smoking.
  • For those who smoke within 30 mins of waking. Sugar free.
  • For smokers who smoke within 30 minutes of waking. The lozenges are part of a programme designed to support your wish to stop smoking. This programme contains 3 steps, which you will need to follow, starting with step 1, then step 2, then step 3. Using the lozenges at regular intervals gives your body the nicotine you need to help stop you smoking.

Information

Ingredients

Each compressed lozenge contains: 4 mg nicotine (as nicotine resinate 26.66mg). Also contains: aspartame (E951) and mannitol (E421). Each lozenge contains 15mg of sodium. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Ltd., Wrafton, Braunton, Devon EX33 2DL. PL 12063/0069.

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package.

Produce of

Produced in , Packed in

Preparation and Usage

  • For oral use. The lozenge is designed to be dissolved in the mouth; normally this takes about 30 minutes. Full instructions are given in the enclosed leaflet. Step 1: Weeks 1 to 6, initial treatment period - 1 lozenge every 1 to 2 hours. Step 2: Weeks 7 to 9, step down treatment period - 1 lozenge every 2 to 4 hours. Step 3: Weeks 10 to 12, step down treatment period - 1 lozenge every 4 to 8 hours. • For best results try to take a lozenge in situations when you are strongly tempted to smoke. • During Step 1 (weeks 1 to 6) use at least 9 lozenges a day. • Do not use more than one lozenge at a time. • Do not use more than 15 lozenges per day. • Do not eat or drink whilst taking a lozenge. Adults and the elderly: Use the lozenges according to the above timetable, which is designed to gradually reduce the number of lozenges you use. Adolescents: As adult dosage for a 12 week period only. Not recommended for children under 12 years of age. WARNING: DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE Do not use this medicine if you are: • allergic to nicotine or any of the other ingredients • suffer from phenylketonuria (the lozenges contain a source of phenylalanine which may be harmful to you) • a non-smoker • taking any other nicotine-containing products.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.,
  • Seek medical advice before taking this medicine if you are:,
  • • under the care of your doctor or are receiving a prescribed medicine,
  • • pregnant, breastfeeding or planning a pregnancy,
  • • diabetic

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

72 lozenges

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of the sight and reach of children., Seek medical advice before taking this medicine if you are:, • under the care of your doctor or are receiving a prescribed medicine, • pregnant, breastfeeding or planning a pregnancy, • diabetic

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I smoked 30 a day for 10 years and quit using thes

5 stars

I smoked 30 a day for 10 years and quit using these (cold turkey!). Waaaaay better than costly alternatives with so 'soggy' in your mouth. They are very mild minty but really do work, and I tried e-cigs, patches etc and these are the only thing that worked. Exactly the same ones can be bought in boots and Superdrug but are twice the price!

value for cash

5 stars

best value for money and they work as well as the over-priced branded ones

Perfect

5 stars

These are absolutely fantastic. For me, if I took these they more than sated my cravings. Even better, I broke each tablet into 4 pieces and a single pack would last me a month. Not bad for 7 quid, less than a packet of cigarettes.

Usually bought next

Tesco Nicotine 2Mg Lozenges 72S

£ 7.00
£0.10/each

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Tesco Pocket Pillows Salmon Bites 65G

£ 0.80
£12.31/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here