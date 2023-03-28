We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Ready Meals
Roast, Pies & British Ready Meals
Frozen Pies
Back to Roast, Pies & British Ready Meals
Frozen Pies
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Pies
(6)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Heinz
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(5)
Filter by
Low sugar
(5)
Filter by
Low fat
(4)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
Low salt
(1)
Filter by
No gluten
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Weight Watchers Cottage Pie 350G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £4.50 Clubcard Price - Selected Heinz Weight Watchers Frozen Ready Meals 320g Or 350g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2023 until 17/04/2023
£2.50
£7.14/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Weight Watchers Cottage Pie 350G
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £4.50 Clubcard Price - Selected Heinz Weight Watchers Frozen Ready Meals 320g Or 350g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2023 until 17/04/2023
Tesco Cottage Pie 350G
Write a review
£1.75
£5.00/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Cottage Pie 350G
Add
Tesco Family Cottage Pie 1.4Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Family Meals
shelf
£4.45
£3.18/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Family Cottage Pie 1.4Kg
Add
Tesco Cottage Pie 400G
Write a review
£1.60
£4.00/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Cottage Pie 400G
Add
Tesco Hunter's Chicken With Spicy Wedges 400G
Write a review
£1.70
£4.25/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Hunter's Chicken With Spicy Wedges 400G
Add
Tesco Shepherds Pie 400G
Write a review
£1.60
£4.00/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Shepherds Pie 400G
Add
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Basket