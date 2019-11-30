By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cottage Pie 400G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Cottage Pie 400G
£ 1.20
£3.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1480kJ 352kcal
    18%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 408kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef, carrots, onions and peas in gravy topped with mashed potato and a breadcrumb and herb topping.
  • Minced beef with vegetables topped with heart warming mash potato and finished with a crispy crumb. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Tender minced beef in a simmered onion gravy, topped with mashed potato.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Water, Whole Milk, Half Cream (Cream (Milk)], Water, Beef (12%), Tomato Purée, Carrot, Onion, Peas, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Garlic Purée, Molasses, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Thyme, Parsley, Onion Powder, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Palm Oil, Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Concentrate, Red Wine Extract, Yeast, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Aniseed, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 4 mins (800W) / 4 mins (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat of full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 mins 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using beef from ----

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty and the best cottage pie for ages. Mor

5 stars

Very tasty and the best cottage pie for ages. More than enough for one.

Very tasty

5 stars

My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she love the herbs on top of them she says this range is very tasty

Don't buy

1 stars

Tasteless, gluey. A "don't buy" ready meal.

Totally ruined a basic dish with the 'herb' toppin

1 stars

Totally ruined a basic dish with the 'herb' topping - it was awful

Disappointing amount of beef. However, it was easy

3 stars

Disappointing amount of beef. However, it was easy to prepare, even from frozen, and tasted ok given the price. Fine if you're after a quick and easy main dish.

won't buy again

1 stars

first pie i bought was ok but 2nd was mostly mash with gravy and seemed like a teaspoon of mince not consistant

