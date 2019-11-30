Tesco Cottage Pie 400G

Very tasty and the best cottage pie for ages. Mor
Very tasty and the best cottage pie for ages. More than enough for one.
My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she love the herbs on top of them she says this range is very tasty
Tasteless, gluey. A "don't buy" ready meal.
Totally ruined a basic dish with the 'herb' topping - it was awful
Disappointing amount of beef. However, it was easy to prepare, even from frozen, and tasted ok given the price. Fine if you're after a quick and easy main dish.
first pie i bought was ok but 2nd was mostly mash with gravy and seemed like a teaspoon of mince not consistant