By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Shepherds Pie 400G

2(11)Write a review
Tesco Shepherds Pie 400G
£ 1.20
£3.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1839kJ 440kcal
    22%
  • Fat24.1g
    34%
  • Saturates11.4g
    57%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 494kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Minced lamb, onions, carrots and peas in gravy topped with mashed potato and a breadcrumb and herb topping.
  • Minced lamb with vegetables topped with heart warming mash potato and finished with a crispy crumb. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Tender lamb in a simmered gravy with vegetables, topped with mashed potato.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Water, Whole Milk, Half Cream (Milk)], Water, Lamb (14%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Carrot, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Peas, Lamb Fat, Cornflour, Yeast Extract (Barley), Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Parsley, Thyme, Rosemary, Palm Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, White Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Lamb Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 1/2 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat of full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 1/2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using lamb from ----

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Card. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100geach pack
Energy494kJ / 118kcal1839kJ / 440kcal
Fat6.5g24.1g
Saturates3.1g11.4g
Carbohydrate9.6g35.6g
Sugars1.5g5.7g
Fibre1.5g5.7g
Protein4.7g17.5g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 372g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

awful

1 stars

terrible would not buy again no meat no seasoning and tasted like packet stuffing sprinkled on top( what is wrong with a good old fashioned pie Tesco lamb mince, onion and mash)

Change cooking time to 5 mins not 4 mins

4 stars

Good quality, however when using the cooking instructions for an 800w microwave of 4 mins cooking then 1 min cooldown x2 I found the centre to be still cold. So I changed it to 5 mins with 1 min cooldown x2 and that seem to do the job. Perhaps this should be changed on the packaging

very disappointed, till trying to find the meat.

2 stars

very disappointed, till trying to find the meat.

Very tasty

5 stars

My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she love the herbs on top of them she says this range is very tasty

Absolutely vile

1 stars

I microwaved this, I don't know if it would have been any better if I'd oven cooked it. Not much taste, meat is rubbish, all chewy bits of goodness knows what. Mash topping is full of something ?breadcrumbs? to give it crunch but it just makes it unpleasant.

Gross

1 stars

No mince whatsoever, Mash went all sloppy . Disgusting would not recommend!!

The most disgusting thing I have ever eaten! No se

1 stars

The most disgusting thing I have ever eaten! No seasoning, very bland and a horrible after taste.

Terrible. I deserves no stars at all.

1 stars

I really could not believe how awful this is. The "minced lamb" is coloured a pale kind of tomato colour and is completely tasteless. I usually quite like Tesco ready meals but something has gone really wrong with this one.

What's with the HerbCrumb/Breadcrumbs?More GF pls

1 stars

Herb crumb has breadcrumbs, so wheat. I'm gluten free and don't need herb crumb breadcrumbs on top of shepherds pie. New meals ALL seem to have herbcrumb/breadcrumbs. Why? So unnecessary!

Looks good on box whole family took one bite hated

1 stars

Looks good on box whole family took one bite hated it. Previous version(hearty foods)tasted a whole lot better and was cheaper

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Cottage Pie 350G

£ 1.20
£3.43/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here