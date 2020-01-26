Tesco Shepherds Pie 400G

awful
terrible would not buy again no meat no seasoning and tasted like packet stuffing sprinkled on top( what is wrong with a good old fashioned pie Tesco lamb mince, onion and mash)
Change cooking time to 5 mins not 4 mins
Good quality, however when using the cooking instructions for an 800w microwave of 4 mins cooking then 1 min cooldown x2 I found the centre to be still cold. So I changed it to 5 mins with 1 min cooldown x2 and that seem to do the job. Perhaps this should be changed on the packaging
very disappointed, till trying to find the meat.
Very tasty
My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she love the herbs on top of them she says this range is very tasty
Absolutely vile
I microwaved this, I don't know if it would have been any better if I'd oven cooked it. Not much taste, meat is rubbish, all chewy bits of goodness knows what. Mash topping is full of something ?breadcrumbs? to give it crunch but it just makes it unpleasant.
Gross
No mince whatsoever, Mash went all sloppy . Disgusting would not recommend!!
The most disgusting thing I have ever eaten! No seasoning, very bland and a horrible after taste.
Terrible. I deserves no stars at all.
I really could not believe how awful this is. The "minced lamb" is coloured a pale kind of tomato colour and is completely tasteless. I usually quite like Tesco ready meals but something has gone really wrong with this one.
What's with the HerbCrumb/Breadcrumbs?More GF pls
Herb crumb has breadcrumbs, so wheat. I'm gluten free and don't need herb crumb breadcrumbs on top of shepherds pie. New meals ALL seem to have herbcrumb/breadcrumbs. Why? So unnecessary!
Looks good on box whole family took one bite hated it. Previous version(hearty foods)tasted a whole lot better and was cheaper