We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Fruit & Pastry
Fruit
Frozen Smoothie Mix
Back to Fruit
Frozen Smoothie Mix
Showing
1 to 7
of
7 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen
Smoothie Mix
(7)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Pret A Manger
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(6)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
Paleo
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Vegan
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
High fibre
(5)
Filter by
Low fat
(5)
Filter by
Low salt
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Tesco Frozen Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Mix 500G
Write a review
£2.75
£5.50/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Frozen Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Mix 500G
Add
Tesco Green Smoothie Mix 500G
Write a review
£2.75
£5.50/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Green Smoothie Mix 500G
Add
Pret Berries & Cherries Smoothie Mix 400G
Write a review
£3.50
£8.75/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Pret Berries & Cherries Smoothie Mix 400G
Add
Pret Greens Smoothie Mix 400G
Write a review
£3.50
£8.75/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Pret Greens Smoothie Mix 400G
Add
Tesco Berry Smoothie Mix 500G
Write a review
£2.75
£5.50/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Berry Smoothie Mix 500G
Add
Tesco Mango Chunks 500G
Write a review