Pret Berys & Cherries Smoothie Mix 400G

Product Description
- Frozen fruit mix with strawberries, mango, cherries, banana, raspberry pieces and blackcurrants.
- Bringing Pret Joy to Your Home
- Our Berries & Cherries Smoothie Mix has just the right balance of sweetness and tanginess.
- Full of strawberries, mango, cherries, banana, raspberries, and blackcurrants, it's a handy source of vitamin C and provides 1 of your 5 a day.
- Blend with apple juice for a deliciously fresh smoothie, just like our Baristas would make.
- 5 Servings*
- *80g Serving
- Under licence from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Pret® is the registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Strawberries, mango, cherries, banana, raspberries, and blackcurrants
- Sweet and tangy
- One of 5 a Day
- Source of vitamin C
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Strawberries (38%), Mango, Cherries (19%), Banana, Raspberry Pieces (6%), Blackcurrants
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best quality do not defrost. If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Use within the following periods Star marked frozen food compartments: * 1 week ** 1 month *** Until 'best before end' date **** Until 'best before end' date
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation instructions are as follows:
- 1 Add 120ml of apple juice to a blender
- 2 Add 80g of frozen smoothie mix
- 3 Blend for 30 seconds (or until smooth) and hey presto, perfection every time!
- Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- Important: Although we have taken care to remove fruit stones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Fourways House,
- 57 Hilton Street,
- Manchester,
- M1 2EJ.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 80g serving
|† % RI Per 80g serving
|*† RI
|Energy
|218kJ
|174kJ
|2%
|8400kJ
|-
|52kcal
|42kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|8g
|3%
|260g
|of which sugars
|10g
|8g
|9%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.7g
|1%
|50g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.03g
|<1%
|6g
|Vitamin and Mineral
|% ††NRV
|% ††NRV
|Vitamin C
|75.3mg 94%
|60.24mg 75%
|*†RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|††NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Although we have taken care to remove fruit stones, some may remain.
