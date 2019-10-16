By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Perfectly Imperfect Frozen Mixed Berry 1Kg

4(14)Write a review
Tesco Perfectly Imperfect Frozen Mixed Berry 1Kg
£ 3.25
£3.25/kg
80g contains
  • Energy131kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 164kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Blackberries, strawberries and raspberries.
  • Less than perfect, just as tasty.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Blackberry, Strawberry, Raspberry.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2.5 hours at room temperature or 12 hours in a refrigerator.

Produce of

Produced in Serbia & Montenegro

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. plastic not currently recicled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g contains
Energy164kJ / 39kcal131kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.9g5.5g
Sugars4.5g3.6g
Fibre2.1g1.7g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Beautiful fruit !

5 stars

Perfectly perfect ! Great for making jam , smoothie , topping cereals ,or just eating with ice cream .

Excellent for Smoothies

5 stars

Great quality and price, I use these for my smoothies everyday. The strawberries and blackberries stay together, the raspberries crumble a bit.

Good quality. All very tasty

5 stars

Good quality. All very tasty

Great value!

5 stars

Excellent berries, quantity and quality. Great for using in smoothies.

Raspberry Mess

2 stars

Perfectly imperfect is just a marketing term to promote inferior quality fruit and vegetables while increasing profit margins. The pack of mixed berries seems to be a few strawberries and other fruits eg blackcurants in a sea of broken down raspberries. I don't mind mishapes (except those useless 8 fanged parsnips) but not this.

Great value for the price

5 stars

Perfect for making a fruit compote with cinnamon. Can also add cooking apples and then use as the base for an apple and blackberry crumble. Serve with cream or custard. Deliciously warming!

Quality has gone downhill, tough fruit and stalks

2 stars

Used to be a really good quality product for use in smoothies and with overnight oats. Over the the last 2 months the fruit has been hard and tough with stalks. Its become too unpleasant to use any more. Maybe cheap, but quality it no longer is.

Love the idea, not so much the berries.

2 stars

The strawberries are really good. The raspberries are good. The problem is, blackberries make up the majority and they are absolutely yucky - very sour. It would be good if you mix it with loads of sugar but I don't recommend it on its own.

Excellent quality. Large strawberries and a good m

5 stars

Excellent quality. Large strawberries and a good mix of fruits. I use it in crumbles, a quick and easy desert to make. Also handy for daily smoothies and juices when soft fresh fruit is out of season

Low quality

3 stars

Very wet and sloppy. Not very tasty and not as good as fresh. But should be OK in a pie.

