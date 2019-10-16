Tesco Perfectly Imperfect Frozen Mixed Berry 1Kg

Beautiful fruit !
Perfectly perfect ! Great for making jam , smoothie , topping cereals ,or just eating with ice cream .
Excellent for Smoothies
Great quality and price, I use these for my smoothies everyday. The strawberries and blackberries stay together, the raspberries crumble a bit.
Good quality. All very tasty
Great value!
Excellent berries, quantity and quality. Great for using in smoothies.
Raspberry Mess
Perfectly imperfect is just a marketing term to promote inferior quality fruit and vegetables while increasing profit margins. The pack of mixed berries seems to be a few strawberries and other fruits eg blackcurants in a sea of broken down raspberries. I don't mind mishapes (except those useless 8 fanged parsnips) but not this.
Great value for the price
Perfect for making a fruit compote with cinnamon. Can also add cooking apples and then use as the base for an apple and blackberry crumble. Serve with cream or custard. Deliciously warming!
Quality has gone downhill, tough fruit and stalks
Used to be a really good quality product for use in smoothies and with overnight oats. Over the the last 2 months the fruit has been hard and tough with stalks. Its become too unpleasant to use any more. Maybe cheap, but quality it no longer is.
Love the idea, not so much the berries.
The strawberries are really good. The raspberries are good. The problem is, blackberries make up the majority and they are absolutely yucky - very sour. It would be good if you mix it with loads of sugar but I don't recommend it on its own.
Excellent quality. Large strawberries and a good mix of fruits. I use it in crumbles, a quick and easy desert to make. Also handy for daily smoothies and juices when soft fresh fruit is out of season
Low quality
Very wet and sloppy. Not very tasty and not as good as fresh. But should be OK in a pie.