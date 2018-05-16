New
Pret Greens Smoothie Mix 400G
Product Description
- Frozen mix of spinach, mango, kale, avocado, ginger and lemon zest.
- Bringing Pret Joy to Your Home
- Our Sweet Greens Smoothie Mix, is a mighty blend of spinach, mango, kale, avocado, ginger, and lemon zest, full of juicy deliciousness and a handy source of vitamin C.
- Blend with apple juice for a deliciously fresh smoothie, just like our Baristas would make.
- 5 Servings*
- *80g Serving
- Packed under licence from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited. Pret® is the registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Spinach, mango, kale, avocado, ginger & lemon zest
- Source of vitamin C
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 400G
- Source of vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Spinach (42%), Mango, Kale (7%), Avocado, Ginger, Lemon Zest
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best quality do not defrost. If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Use within the following periods Star marked frozen food compartments: * 1 Week ** 1 Month *** Until 'best before end' date **** Until 'best before end' date
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions:
- Preparation instructions are as follows:
- 1 Add 150ml of apple juice to a blender
- 2 Add 80g of frozen smoothie mix
- 3 Blend for 30 seconds (or until smooth) and hey presto, perfection every time!
- Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Fourways House,
- 57 Hilton Street,
- Manchester,
- M1 2EJ.
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Fourways House,
- 57 Hilton Street,
- Manchester,
- M1 2EJ.
- pret.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 80g serving
|†%RI Per 80g serving
|*†RI
|Energy
|201kJ
|161kJ
|2%
|8400kJ
|-
|48kcal
|38kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.2g
|2%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|2%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|3.9g
|2%
|260g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|3.9g
|4%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|2g
|Protein
|2.3g
|2g
|4%
|50g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.05g
|<1%
|6g
|Vitamin and Mineral
|as sold % ††NRV Per 100g
|as sold % ††NRV Per 80g serving
|Vitamin C
|76.40mg 95%
|61.12mg 76%
|*†RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|††NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.