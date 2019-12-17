By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mango Chunks 500G

2.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Mango Chunks 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy212kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Mango chunks.
  • Mango chunks, simply frozen after being expertly hand prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • CAREFULLY HAND PICKED Expertly cut and frozen at the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy265kJ / 63kcal212kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate13.6g10.9g
Sugars13.3g10.6g
Fibre1.8g1.4g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C37mg (46%NRV)30mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

YUCK dont buy

1 stars

Tastes like soap, absolutely disgusting. Threw it away

Disgusting

1 stars

This was horrible, tasted and smelled fishy, ended up throwing nearly the whole packet in the bin, will not buy again.

Tasted fishy

1 stars

Tasted fishy had a bad after taste wouldn’t recommend doesn’t taste like mango

Not up to Tesco normalhigh standards

1 stars

This product was most disappointing. More than half of the packet (the first of three, to my great annoyance) cnsisted of hard chunks of unripe, totally inedible chunks ofunripe fruit. If the two remaining packets are the same, this will be a very costly purchase, since I will be paying twice the cost of the mango chunks, because of having to throw half of the packet away.

Great to have in the freezer I just wish it was in

5 stars

Great to have in the freezer I just wish it was in stock more often!

Where's the mango?

1 stars

All the frozen fruits have different defrost speeds. I think this one was 12 hours in fridge and once defrosted and uses the same day. But the most shocking thing about this was the taste. It had a very vague flavour and a odd taste. I can't really describe it. Maybe similar to the fresh taste you get with fish before chucking lemon on it. It was horrible. The only good thing is it save time chopping but I will definitely not be buying again.

Perfect

5 stars

Great, yummy, cheap!

Tasty treat

5 stars

Excellent in a smooth or as an iced treat if your trying to cut the calories

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Frozen Pineapple Chunks 450G

£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

Offer

Tesco Frozen Strawberry & Blueberry 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here