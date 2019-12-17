Tesco Mango Chunks 500G

YUCK dont buy
Tastes like soap, absolutely disgusting. Threw it away
Disgusting
This was horrible, tasted and smelled fishy, ended up throwing nearly the whole packet in the bin, will not buy again.
Tasted fishy
Tasted fishy had a bad after taste wouldn’t recommend doesn’t taste like mango
Not up to Tesco normalhigh standards
This product was most disappointing. More than half of the packet (the first of three, to my great annoyance) cnsisted of hard chunks of unripe, totally inedible chunks ofunripe fruit. If the two remaining packets are the same, this will be a very costly purchase, since I will be paying twice the cost of the mango chunks, because of having to throw half of the packet away.
Great to have in the freezer I just wish it was in stock more often!
Where's the mango?
All the frozen fruits have different defrost speeds. I think this one was 12 hours in fridge and once defrosted and uses the same day. But the most shocking thing about this was the taste. It had a very vague flavour and a odd taste. I can't really describe it. Maybe similar to the fresh taste you get with fish before chucking lemon on it. It was horrible. The only good thing is it save time chopping but I will definitely not be buying again.
Perfect
Great, yummy, cheap!
Tasty treat
Excellent in a smooth or as an iced treat if your trying to cut the calories