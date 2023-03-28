We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Chips, Potatoes & Sides
Jacket & Mashed Potatoes
Back to Chips, Potatoes & Sides
Jacket & Mashed Potatoes
Showing
1 to 5
of
5 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Jacket &
Mashed Potatoes
(5)
4 Brands
Filter by
Mccain
(2)
Filter by
Aunt Bessie's
(1)
Filter by
Bannisters
Farm
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Low sugar
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
Halal
(4)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(4)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
Low fat
(2)
Filter by
Low salt
(2)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Mccain 4 Ready Baked Jackets 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Jacket & Mashed Potatoes
shelf
£3.70
£4.62/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Mccain 4 Ready Baked Jackets 800G
Add
Mccain Jackets 8 Pack 1.6Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Jacket & Mashed Potatoes
shelf
Clubcard Price
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2023 until 17/04/2023
£4.80
£3.00/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Mccain Jackets 8 Pack 1.6Kg
Add
Clubcard Price
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2023 until 17/04/2023
Aunt Bessie's Mashed Potato 650G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Jacket & Mashed Potatoes
shelf
£2.50
£3.85/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Aunt Bessie's Mashed Potato 650G
Add
Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 260G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Jacket & Mashed Potatoes
shelf
Low Everyday Price