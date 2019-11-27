Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 260G

The best
Perfect. Tesco have a winner here. All ages of my family love them. Fantastico Tesco!!
Super tasty
Absolutely delicious.Cannot wait to buy more.Worth every penny-great value.Great as a meal accompaniment or so tasty as a snack or light meal.Cannot rate highly enough.Full marks.
I love these!
I love these, they’re so tasty and even better when they’re cooked in the oven as the potato skin goes crispy. The cheese and bacon filling is delicious and the potato inside is nice and fluffy. Really good value for money and even better when they’re on offer. I always make sure I have some in the freezer as they’re nice to have at lunchtime as well. A definite favourite of mine!
delicious
have some in the oven now....very nice flavor..will buy again
Tasty, and good value. Quick and easy to cook.
