Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 260G

£ 1.50
£5.77/kg

Product Description

  • 4 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins
  • A Hive of Activity
  • We're lucky to have lots of bees on our farm. They pollinate our crops and in turn make heaps of lovely honey.
  • Follow us @bannistersfarm
  • design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram for recipes, news & more!
  • Yorkshire Farmers, Born and Bred
  • Our family has been ploughing fields here on the Yorkshire Wolds for more than a century, so we like to think we know a thing or two about hearty food that's packed with goodness.
  • Everything we make started out at our kitchen table, and that's the way we intend it to stay. So whether you're rushed off your feet or just taking the night off, you can always have good, wholesome food on the table in a flash. It's a promise - from our family to yours.
  • British potatoes
  • An irresistible classic
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

British Potato (70%), Water, British Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Smoky Bacon (5%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Sunflower Oil, British Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (3%), Mustard Powder, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Mustard

Storage

Our potatoes like to be kept frozen (below -18°C). Once thawed, don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: These are best cooked in the oven, but ping them in the microwave if you're in a hurry. Make sure the potatoes are piping hot all the way through before serving. All appliances vary a bit, so our cooking instructions are just guidelines.

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven cook in 20 Mins
Remove all packaging and cook from frozen on a baking tray in the middle of your oven at 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6, for 20 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Speedy Skins...
  • Steak Night
  • Our skins are the perfect partner for grilled beef steaks and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes. A speedy, scrummy supper!
  • Perfect Platters
  • Load up a big plate with skins and lovely nibbles. Think olives, stuffed baby peppers and delicious dips... then dig in!

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Farmhouse Potato Bakers Ltd.,
  • Carnaby,
  • YO15 3QY.

Return to

  • Say Hello...
  • Love our potatoes or just fancy a chat?
  • We'd love to hear from you:
  • thefarmer@bannistersfarm.co.uk
  • 01262 605650
  • bannistersfarm.co.uk
  • Farmhouse Potato Bakers Ltd.,
  • Carnaby,
  • YO15 3QY.

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper skin*
Energy 675kJ439kJ
-162kcal105kcal
Fat 8.5g5.5g
(of which saturates) 3.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate 14.0g9.1g
(of which sugars) 1.6g1.0g
Fibre 2.4g1.6g
Protein 6.2g4.0g
Salt 0.50g0.32g
*Approx. 65g--
Pack contains 4 servings--

The best

5 stars

Perfect. Tesco have a winner here. All ages of my family love them. Fantastico Tesco!!

Super tasty

5 stars

Absolutely delicious.Cannot wait to buy more.Worth every penny-great value.Great as a meal accompaniment or so tasty as a snack or light meal.Cannot rate highly enough.Full marks.

I love these!

5 stars

I love these, they’re so tasty and even better when they’re cooked in the oven as the potato skin goes crispy. The cheese and bacon filling is delicious and the potato inside is nice and fluffy. Really good value for money and even better when they’re on offer. I always make sure I have some in the freezer as they’re nice to have at lunchtime as well. A definite favourite of mine!

delicious

5 stars

have some in the oven now....very nice flavor..will buy again

Tasty, and good value. Quick and easy to cook.

4 stars

Tasty, and good value. Quick and easy to cook.

