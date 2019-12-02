Aunt Bessie's Mashed Potato 650G

Taste Like Home
Excellent quality
reccomended
The best frozen mashed potato is Aunt Bessies, i don't use any other.
Never available nowadays, the best mash going
Better than any other mash, when it’s available.
Useful to have
Quite good but not as nice as Tesco's own brand
Excellent quality. As well as using the mashed po
Excellent quality. As well as using the mashed potatoes as a side vegetable, I also use them as a topping to Shepherd's pie. It is marvellous to be saved the trouble of peeling, cooking and mashing potatoes - and my mash was always slightly lumpy; Aunt Bessie's Mashed Potatoes never are!