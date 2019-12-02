By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aunt Bessie's Mashed Potato 650G

4.5(5)Write a review
Aunt Bessie's Mashed Potato 650G
£ 1.50
£2.31/kg
Per microwaved 4 patties contains
  • Energy536kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.67g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 433kJ/103kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes Mashed with Milk, Butter and Seasoning.
  For the full recipe visit www.auntbessies.co.uk/inspiration
  • Help is at hand
  If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  
  
  
  For a sustainable tomorrow
  Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainalbe-path
  • Mashed Potato
  • Tight for time and tummies rumbling? Serve up perfect Mashed Potato in a matter of minutes - made only with milk, butter and lightly seasoned, the creamy texture and rich flavour will have everyone wondering how you do it!
  • Real good food in just 6 minutes made properly
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (83%), Milk (13%), Butter (4%) (Milk), Salt, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guidelines. Take Care - product will be Hot.

Hob
Instructions: Remove from packaging.
For 1 portion place 4 patties in a non-stick saucepan.
Cook over a medium heat on a hob for Approximately 9 Minutes, stirring continually until mashed potato is smooth and well mixed. Ensure Mash is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring out the Bessie in you!
  • Use our Mashed Potato to whip up these tasty fish cakes for a nutritious lunch or supper.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 5 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per 1/5 pack (4 patties)* (microwaved)
Energy 433kJ/103kcal536kJ/128kcal
Fat 4.1g5.1g
Saturates 2.6g3.2g
Carbohydrates14g18g
Sugars 0.7g0.9g
Fibre 0.9g1.1g
Protein 1.9g2.4g
Salt 0.54g0.67g
*This pack contains approximately 5 servings--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste Like Home

5 stars

Excellent quality

reccomended

5 stars

The best frozen mashed potato is Aunt Bessies, i don't use any other.

Never available nowadays, the best mash going

5 stars

Better than any other mash, when it’s available.

Useful to have

3 stars

Quite good but not as nice as Tesco's own brand

Excellent quality. As well as using the mashed po

5 stars

Excellent quality. As well as using the mashed potatoes as a side vegetable, I also use them as a topping to Shepherd's pie. It is marvellous to be saved the trouble of peeling, cooking and mashing potatoes - and my mash was always slightly lumpy; Aunt Bessie's Mashed Potatoes never are!

