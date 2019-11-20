Tesco Mashed Potato 900G

Surprisingly delicious and home made tasting!
The other reviews were so helpful and very true! You can’t beat home made mash and I am snobby about frozen veg...until I decided to give this a go after having my second baby and life being a bit hectic! Anyway it really surprised me just how good it is, lovely and creamy and while it’s a great suggestion to add butter...if you don’t it’s still really yummy! So it’s gone from being an emergency back up to a “must buy every week!”. This is a great buy, very convenient and most importantly very tasty!
beautiful mashed potatoes.Easy to make ,goes a lon
beautiful mashed potatoes.Easy to make ,goes a long way .Highly recommended
Lovely mash
Lovely mash
Great value
Great value
Yummy !!!!!
We love this !!! Just ask a bit of cream and butter and seasons x. Just as good as fresh if you are in a hurry !!!!
Great
Very good for shepherds pie fish pie
Mega Mash, mmmmm
We've had many varieties of frozen mashed potatoes but this one is exceptional. Very tasty and creamy. So quick and easy. Recommended to anyone who enjoys a quick mashy meal
More-ish
Very nice mash, it saves a lot of mucking about with spuds!
Really, really, nice
I love this, it has a low sugar count and is quite dry. Top quality mash at an affordable price.
Surprisingly good. Now I am on my own, preparing m
Surprisingly good. Now I am on my own, preparing my own mash is not really worth it. I cook a portion of these, and when cooked and hot I add a little milk, butter and seasoning.(otherwise it can be a bit dry) . I will certainly keep buying it.