By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mashed Potato 900G

5(37)Write a review
Tesco Mashed Potato 900G
£ 1.25
£1.39/kg
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy661kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 472kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Mashed potato seasoned with salt and white pepper.
  • Potato, simply mashed and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper
  • Carefully prepared
  • Potato, simply mashed and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper
  • Cook from frozen 3 1/2 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Salt, White Pepper, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (140g**)
Energy472kJ / 113kcal661kJ / 158kcal
Fat3.9g5.5g
Saturates2.6g3.6g
Carbohydrate16.1g22.5g
Sugars0.5g0.7g
Fibre1.9g2.7g
Protein2.3g3.2g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 900g typically weighs 840g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

37 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Surprisingly delicious and home made tasting!

5 stars

The other reviews were so helpful and very true! You can’t beat home made mash and I am snobby about frozen veg...until I decided to give this a go after having my second baby and life being a bit hectic! Anyway it really surprised me just how good it is, lovely and creamy and while it’s a great suggestion to add butter...if you don’t it’s still really yummy! So it’s gone from being an emergency back up to a “must buy every week!”. This is a great buy, very convenient and most importantly very tasty!

beautiful mashed potatoes.Easy to make ,goes a lon

5 stars

beautiful mashed potatoes.Easy to make ,goes a long way .Highly recommended

Lovely mash

5 stars

Lovely mash

Great value

5 stars

Great value

Yummy !!!!!

5 stars

We love this !!! Just ask a bit of cream and butter and seasons x. Just as good as fresh if you are in a hurry !!!!

Great

5 stars

Very good for shepherds pie fish pie

Mega Mash, mmmmm

5 stars

We've had many varieties of frozen mashed potatoes but this one is exceptional. Very tasty and creamy. So quick and easy. Recommended to anyone who enjoys a quick mashy meal

More-ish

5 stars

Very nice mash, it saves a lot of mucking about with spuds!

Really, really, nice

5 stars

I love this, it has a low sugar count and is quite dry. Top quality mash at an affordable price.

Surprisingly good. Now I am on my own, preparing m

5 stars

Surprisingly good. Now I am on my own, preparing my own mash is not really worth it. I cook a portion of these, and when cooked and hot I add a little milk, butter and seasoning.(otherwise it can be a bit dry) . I will certainly keep buying it.

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 0.50
£2.18/kg

Tesco Roast Potatoes 800G

£ 1.00
£1.25/kg

Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg

£ 1.20
£1.20/kg

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here