Mccain 4 Ready Baked Jackets 800G

3(10)Write a review
Mccain 4 Ready Baked Jackets 800G
£ 2.50
£3.13/kg
Per potato microwaved
  • Energy855kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • SaturatesNil
    <1%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Ready baked jacket potatoes cross cut and drizzled with sunflower oil
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Just delicious potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Ready in 5 mins
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (99.5%), Sunflower Oil (0.5%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozenStar Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Or Food Freezer† Until best before end date ** One month * One week † Should be -18°C or below

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Here's how to cook 1 or 4 McCain Jackets. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Please take care: After cooking the potato will be very hot!
Do not leave microwave oven unattended while cooking. Do not use this product after the best before date.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 7. Place your Jackets onto a baking tray and pop them into the middle of the oven. Bake for 45-55 minutes, until they're lovely and crisp.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 microwaved servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking!
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
  • Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Net Contents

4 x 800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer Potato Oven BakedPer Potato Microwaved
Energy kJ403839855
kcal95198202
Fat g0.51.01.0
of which saturates gNilNilNil
Carbohydrate g20.943.444.9
of which sugars g2.14.14.6
Fibre g1.43.53.3
Protein g1.73.73.3
Salt g0.10.10.1
This pack contains 4 microwaved servings---

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Mccains not so good

2 stars

Would agree with other reviews - Typical Tesco have to change what is good thing. The Bannister ones are much nicer there were never any nasty bits in them and they were all the same size, unlike the Mccain's ones. I started to buy frozen ones because I was fed up dissecting fresh ones. And now i am doing the same with frozen ones. Have them as they are convenient. Please Tesco can we have the Bannister ones back?

AMAZING

5 stars

AMAZING, just love these, as do the 'grown' up family - sooo convenient to stick in the oven after work for a crispy addition to ...whatever.. grated cheese and a knob of butter - just divine ! not tried them in micro, suspect you may not get the crispy skin ! will purchase the 8 pack to see if the standards are as high as these. Well done Mccain and thanks - highly recommended !

excellent ,tasty,chrispy,fluffy inside,great taste

5 stars

good quality,lovely and chrispy on the outside,beautiful and fluffy on the inside.lovely and tasty.

not very tasty

3 stars

iffy! sometimes very dry unappetising potatoes and not worth eating.

spoilt a good thing

3 stars

typical Tesco change some thing good for some thing inferier Bannisers were loveiy Mccains are full of eyes and smaller

Very dry, not tasty at all.

1 stars

Very dry, not tasty at all.

bad

2 stars

These are a bit pointless. The convenience of them is great, a jacket in several minutes instead of 30+ minutes. But they are rubbed in sunflower oil which your body cannot process and just turns to fat. You should have non-processed oils like Rapeseed oil would be much better, or olive oil, or any other kind of oil... You may as well just have oven chips, they taste better and are barely any different. If you want to be healthy and eat jackets for the extra fibre, it is better to just buy your own bag of jacket potatoes, microwave one for 6 minutes and then put it in the oven for 20 minutes to crisp up. Takes a bit longer but it is much better for you. Also the price difference is enormous. These ones are extremely expensive.

Not a good offer

1 stars

I really like these potatoes but I am annoyed at the offer to buy three in order to get a saving. I do not have room in my freezer to buy three boxes.

I love them nice and fluffe potato nice with a bit

5 stars

I love them nice and fluffe potato nice with a bit of butter.

These are great to have in the freezer, I'm unable

4 stars

These are great to have in the freezer, I'm unable to stand and cook, so if I'm alone in the house and want something quick and hot, these are ideal, especially at half price.

