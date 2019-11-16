Mccain 4 Ready Baked Jackets 800G

Mccains not so good 2 stars A Tesco Customer16th November 2019 Would agree with other reviews - Typical Tesco have to change what is good thing. The Bannister ones are much nicer there were never any nasty bits in them and they were all the same size, unlike the Mccain's ones. I started to buy frozen ones because I was fed up dissecting fresh ones. And now i am doing the same with frozen ones. Have them as they are convenient. Please Tesco can we have the Bannister ones back? Report

AMAZING 5 stars A Tesco Customer24th October 2019 AMAZING, just love these, as do the 'grown' up family - sooo convenient to stick in the oven after work for a crispy addition to ...whatever.. grated cheese and a knob of butter - just divine ! not tried them in micro, suspect you may not get the crispy skin ! will purchase the 8 pack to see if the standards are as high as these. Well done Mccain and thanks - highly recommended ! Report

excellent ,tasty,chrispy,fluffy inside,great taste 5 stars A Tesco Customer5th October 2019 good quality,lovely and chrispy on the outside,beautiful and fluffy on the inside.lovely and tasty. Report

not very tasty 3 stars A Tesco Customer13th September 2019 iffy! sometimes very dry unappetising potatoes and not worth eating. Report

spoilt a good thing 3 stars A Tesco Customer30th August 2019 typical Tesco change some thing good for some thing inferier Bannisers were loveiy Mccains are full of eyes and smaller Report

Very dry, not tasty at all. 1 stars A Tesco Customer31st July 2019 Very dry, not tasty at all. Report

bad 2 stars A Tesco Customer3rd July 2019 These are a bit pointless. The convenience of them is great, a jacket in several minutes instead of 30+ minutes. But they are rubbed in sunflower oil which your body cannot process and just turns to fat. You should have non-processed oils like Rapeseed oil would be much better, or olive oil, or any other kind of oil... You may as well just have oven chips, they taste better and are barely any different. If you want to be healthy and eat jackets for the extra fibre, it is better to just buy your own bag of jacket potatoes, microwave one for 6 minutes and then put it in the oven for 20 minutes to crisp up. Takes a bit longer but it is much better for you. Also the price difference is enormous. These ones are extremely expensive. Report

Not a good offer 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th June 2019 I really like these potatoes but I am annoyed at the offer to buy three in order to get a saving. I do not have room in my freezer to buy three boxes. Report

I love them nice and fluffe potato nice with a bit 5 stars A Tesco Customer18th March 2019 I love them nice and fluffe potato nice with a bit of butter. Report