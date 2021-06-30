We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Homeware sale
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cereals
On The Go Breakfast
On The Go Breakfast Protein
On The Go Breakfast Protein
Showing
1-24
of
28 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(10)
1 Category
Filter by
On The Go
Breakfast Protein
(28)
11 Brands
Filter by
Fuel
(8)
Filter by
Up&Go
(4)
Filter by
Eat Natural
(3)
Filter by
Fibre One
(2)
Filter by
Nature Valley
(2)
Filter by
Quaker
(2)
Filter by
Special K
(2)
Filter by
Up & Go
(2)
Filter by
Graze
(1)
Filter by
Kind
(1)
Filter by
Oomf
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(28)
Filter by
Halal
(26)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(26)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(26)
Filter by
High fibre
(22)
Filter by
No egg
(20)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(19)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(16)
Filter by
Low salt
(12)
Filter by
Low fat
(9)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(28)
Up & Go Breakfast Banana & Honey Drink 3 X 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.33
/100ml
Add Up & Go Breakfast Banana & Honey Drink 3 X 250Ml
Add
add Up & Go Breakfast Banana & Honey Drink 3 X 250Ml to basket
Up&Go Energize Breakfast Shake Chocolate 400Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.38
/100ml
Add Up&Go Energize Breakfast Shake Chocolate 400Ml
Add
add Up&Go Energize Breakfast Shake Chocolate 400Ml to basket
Up&Go Energize Breakfast Shake Honeycomb 400Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.38
/100ml
Add Up&Go Energize Breakfast Shake Honeycomb 400Ml
Add
add Up&Go Energize Breakfast Shake Honeycomb 400Ml to basket
Fibre One Protein Caramel Bars 3 X 24G
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.89
£
4.02
/100g
Add Fibre One Protein Caramel Bars 3 X 24G
Add
add Fibre One Protein Caramel Bars 3 X 24G to basket
Fibre One Protein Cookies & Cream Bars 3 X 24G
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.89
£
4.02
/100g
Add Fibre One Protein Cookies & Cream Bars 3 X 24G
Add
add Fibre One Protein Cookies & Cream Bars 3 X 24G to basket
Fuel 10K Toffee Apple Oat Muffin 60G
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Instant Porridge Pots
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Fuel 10K Toffee Apple Oat Muffin 60G
Add
add Fuel 10K Toffee Apple Oat Muffin 60G to basket
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Quaker Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 63G
Any 5 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Quaker Oat So Simple Porridge Pot 45g - 63g
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Instant Porridge Pots
shelf
£
0.90
£
1.43
/100g
Add Quaker Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 63G
Add
add Quaker Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 63G to basket
Any 5 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Quaker Oat So Simple Porridge Pot 45g - 63g
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G to basket
Up&Go Breakfast Drink Chocolate 330Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.30
/100ml
Add Up&Go Breakfast Drink Chocolate 330Ml
Add
add Up&Go Breakfast Drink Chocolate 330Ml to basket
Oomf Protein Oats & Biological Culture Salted Caramel Flavoured 65G
Write a review
Rest of
Instant Porridge Pots
shelf
£
0.85
£
1.31
/100g
Add Oomf Protein Oats & Biological Culture Salted Caramel Flavoured 65G
Add
add Oomf Protein Oats & Biological Culture Salted Caramel Flavoured 65G to basket
Special K Protein Coconut Cocoa & Cashew 4X28g
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.69
£
2.41
/100g
Add Special K Protein Coconut Cocoa & Cashew 4X28g
Add
add Special K Protein Coconut Cocoa & Cashew 4X28g to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
1.99
£
3.98
/100g
Add Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Add
add Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G to basket
Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Vanilla Drink 330Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.30
/100ml
Add Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Vanilla Drink 330Ml
Add
add Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Vanilla Drink 330Ml to basket
Fuel10k Salted Caramel Porridge Pot 70G
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Instant Porridge Pots
shelf
£
0.85
£
1.22
/100g
Add Fuel10k Salted Caramel Porridge Pot 70G
Add
add Fuel10k Salted Caramel Porridge Pot 70G to basket
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g to basket
Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Original Porridge Pot 49G
Any 5 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Quaker Oat So Simple Porridge Pot 45g - 63g
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Instant Porridge Pots
shelf
£
0.90
£
1.84
/100g
Add Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Original Porridge Pot 49G
Add
add Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Original Porridge Pot 49G to basket
Any 5 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Quaker Oat So Simple Porridge Pot 45g - 63g
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Special K Protein Blackcurrant & Pumpkin Seed Bars 4X28g
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.69
£
2.41
/100g
Add Special K Protein Blackcurrant & Pumpkin Seed Bars 4X28g
Add
add Special K Protein Blackcurrant & Pumpkin Seed Bars 4X28g to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g to basket
Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Chocolate Drink 330Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.30
/100ml
Add Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Chocolate Drink 330Ml
Add
add Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Chocolate Drink 330Ml to basket
Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Strawberry Drink 330Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.30
/100ml
Add Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Strawberry Drink 330Ml
Add
add Fuel 10K Liquid Breakfast Strawberry Drink 330Ml to basket
Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.89
£
1.81
/100g
Add Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g
Add
add Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g to basket
Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Bars 4X40g
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.89
£
1.81
/100g
Add Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Bars 4X40g
Add
add Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Bars 4X40g to basket
Fuel 10K Chocolate Porridge Pot 70G
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Instant Porridge Pots
shelf
£
0.85
£
1.22
/100g
Add Fuel 10K Chocolate Porridge Pot 70G
Add
add Fuel 10K Chocolate Porridge Pot 70G to basket
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars & Biscuits
shelf
£
2.49
£
2.08
/100g
Add Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G
Add
add Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-24
of
28 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 4 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(10)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(28)
Cereals
(28)
On The Go Breakfast
(28)
On The Go Breakfast Protein
(28)
Filter by
BRAND
Fuel
(8)
Up&Go
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Source of fibre
(28)
Halal
(26)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Homeware sale
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close