Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Original Porridge Pot 49G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1542 kJ
Product Description
- Hot Oat Cereal with Soy Protein
- Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
- - Quaker Oat So Simple Protein porridge pot natural flavour microwaveable oats
- - Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.
- - Delicious 100% wholegrain oats bursting with goodness
- - Containing beta glucan to help lower cholesterol
- - Ready to eat in 2 minutes for the perfect start to the day
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition. There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
- Oat beta-glucan 2.5g per 100g. Each serving (49g) contains 42% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- Just add hot water
- Helps lower cholesterol
- No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 49g
- Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (70%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Protein (9%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat, Barley
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor Best Before, see base of pot
Preparation and Usage
- Good Morning!
- Only 2 mins to perfect porridge
- 1. Gently mix dry ingredients with a spoon
- 2. Add boiling water up to the line on the inside of the pot (190ml)
- 3. Stir thoroughly straight away, and continue to stir for about 15-30 seconds
- 4. Place lid back on pot and leave to stand for a further minute
- 5. Stir again, and enjoy
- Product not suitable for microwaving
- Product may be hot to hold.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- quaker.co.uk or
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
- Or Consumer Care,
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Net Contents
49g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 49g (%*)
|Energy
|1542 kJ
|763 kJ
|-
|365 kcal
|181 kcal (9%*)
|Fat
|5.4 g
|2.7 g (4%*)
|of which Saturates
|0.8 g
|0.4 g (2%*)
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|26 g
|of which Sugars
|12 g
|6.2 g (7%*)
|Fibre
|6.6 g
|3.3 g
|Protein
|24 g
|12 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.12 g (2%*)
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
