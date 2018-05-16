Fuel10k Salted Caramel Porridge Pot 70G
New
Product Description
- Salted Caramel Porridge Pot
- A tasty combo to get you firing on all cylinders. We've used great jumbo rolled oats and mixed in some caramel chunks with a pinch sea salt to make a seriously tasty porridge. Our unique recipe makes for a really creamy porridge and we have added extra milk protein which contributes to a whopping 13g plus protein per pot. Your FUEL10K's waiting for you, and so's the day. Go get 'em. Visit www.FUEL10K.com to find out more.
- Visit www.facebook.com/fuel10k to find out more.
- Porridge has long been the chosen food for active people, used for its slow energy release by everyone from mountaineers and explorers to farmers and fitness enthusiasts. We've packed a whopping 13g plus of Protein, along with plenty of fibre, in a handy pot that means you can get the breakfast you need, on the go. FUEL10K - Breakfast just got better.
- Get Fuelled and Go for it!
- When you have something to aim for, something that stretches and tests your metal, something that triggers the endorphins when the seemingly mountainous becomes achievable. That rush, the adrenaline, that overwhelming feeling of... ‘I made it' - that's a great feeling. We've been there too.
- We've made it our mission to help you on your journey whatever the goal may be. We're bent on helping make mornings a little bit EASIER for you so you don't have to think too much while you get sorted for the day and focus on the job at hand.
- Breakfast just got better.
- Breakfast on the go - just add hot water
- High in protein and fibre
- Stay fuelled for longer
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats (66%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Milk Protein Concentrate, Caramel Pieces (3%) (Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt (0.3%)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Nuts (including Peanuts) and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions
- 1. Add boiling water to line inside pot
- 2. Stir thoroughly and replace film lid
- 3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes
- 4. Remove lid, stir again and enjoy
- 5. Feel fuelled and get cracking.
Warnings
- Caution: Product may be hot to hold.
- Pot should not be placed in the microwave.
Name and address
- The Fuel Station,
- Brahan,
- Dingwall,
- IV7 8EE,
- UK.
- www.fuel10k.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
70g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (70g)
|Energy:
|1550kJ / 369kcal
|1085kJ /258kcal
|Fat:
|6.1g
|4.3g
|of which saturates:
|1.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate:
|56.6g
|39.6g
|of which sugars:
|19.9g
|13.9g
|Fibre:
|6.0g
|4.2g
|Protein:
|18.6g
|13.0g
|Salt:
|0.46g
|0.32g
Safety information
Caution: Product may be hot to hold. Pot should not be placed in the microwave.
