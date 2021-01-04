By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G

Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G
£ 0.90
£2.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chewy protein bar with peanuts and chocolate dipped in a chocolate flavoured coating.
  • Protein snack bar, perfect for on-the-go snacks or a post workout treat
  • Nature Valley protein cereal bar
  • High in protein, high in fibre, gluten free. Containing 20% of your daily protein needs.
  • Great tasting bars with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians. Carefully selected ingredients.
  • Pack size: 40G
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (39%), Chicory Root Extract, Isolated Soy Protein, Chocolate Pieces (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Solids (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Peanut Butter (2%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Glycerol, Salt, Emulsifiers: Sunflower and Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts and Sunflower ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see under flap

Produce of

Made in Spain

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.naturevalley.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 x Bar (40g)%*(40g)
Energy 2058kJ / 495kcal823kJ / 198kcal10%
Fat 30.0g12.0g17%
Saturates 8.8g3.5g18%
Carbohydrate 23.9g9.6g4%
Sugars 15.5g6.2g7%
Fibre 13.5g5.4g-
Protein 25.5g10.2g20%
Salt 0.97g0.39g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

