Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G
Product Description
- Chewy protein bar with peanuts and chocolate dipped in a chocolate flavoured coating.
- Protein snack bar, perfect for on-the-go snacks or a post workout treat
- Nature Valley protein cereal bar
- High in protein, high in fibre, gluten free. Containing 20% of your daily protein needs.
- Great tasting bars with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians. Carefully selected ingredients.
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts (39%), Chicory Root Extract, Isolated Soy Protein, Chocolate Pieces (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Solids (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Peanut Butter (2%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Glycerol, Salt, Emulsifiers: Sunflower and Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts and Sunflower ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see under flap
Produce of
Made in Spain
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.naturevalley.com
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x Bar (40g)
|%*(40g)
|Energy
|2058kJ / 495kcal
|823kJ / 198kcal
|10%
|Fat
|30.0g
|12.0g
|17%
|Saturates
|8.8g
|3.5g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|23.9g
|9.6g
|4%
|Sugars
|15.5g
|6.2g
|7%
|Fibre
|13.5g
|5.4g
|-
|Protein
|25.5g
|10.2g
|20%
|Salt
|0.97g
|0.39g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
