Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Gel 326Ml

SHEA MOISTURE C/NUT & HIBISCUS CURL GEL 326ML

Working with thick, curly hair that’s all too often dry or has split ends that make hair strands weaker? SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curling Gel Soufflé helps to nourish, hydrate and seal the hair shaft, protecting your curls against environmental stressors. It’s loaded with everything you need to tame your wavy, curly or kinky, coily hair. The nutrient-rich Coconut Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that moisturise and protect hair while replenishing lost oils. Flax Seed Oil helps to strengthen hair while Hibiscus Flower Extract improves hair elasticity, reducing breakage and split ends. Agave Nectar provides a soft hold and adds definition, leaving your hair soft and smooth, and Neem Oil controls frizz and gives your curls a brilliant shine. Use the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curling Gel Soufflé and Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk together to achieve vibrant, bouncy, healthy-looking curls. HOW TO USE: Apply sparingly on wet or dry hair. Comb through with a wide-tooth comb or fingers to shape curls. For tight coils or twist-out styles, apply to wet hair for maximum control and sealing properties. Allow time to dry. Choose a cool setting when using a blow-dryer. Apply to dry hair to reduce flyaways and frizz. This curling gel contains NO nasties such as sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curling Gel Soufflé helps hydrate, define and enhance curls with a soft, smooth finish This styling gel nourishes hair with fast-absorbing and nutrient-rich Coconut, Flax Seed and Neem Oils, Fair Trade Shea Butter, and hydrating Agave Nectar SheaMoisture has delivered the perfect curling gel for thick hair that’s dry or susceptible to split ends, as well as for wavy, curly or kinky, coily hair Use this hair gel together with SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk for frizz-free, detangled and naturally beautiful curls All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products, like this nourishing gel for curly hair, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones

Pack size: 326ML

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Propanediol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Hibiscus Rosa-Sinensis Flower Extract, Agave Tequilana (Blue Agave) Leaf Extract, Linum Usitatissimum (Flax) Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Panthenol, Pectin, Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Pulp Extract, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Silk, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sucrose, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

France

Net Contents

326 ℮