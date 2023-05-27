Round Up Speed Ultra Pump & Go 5L Non Glypho
Roundup® Speed Ultra is a fast acting weedkiller with no glyphosate* for use on unwanted vegetation. It can be used to kill broad leaved weeds and grasses in paths, drives, patios and around the bases of roses, ornamental shrubs and trees. Treated areas can be re-planted or re-seeded the day after treatment.*This claim is provided to help distinguish from other formulas that may contain glyphosate.
Roundup® is a registered trademark and used under license.
Pump 'n go pressure sprayerTough on weedsVisible results from 1 hour
Pack size: 5L
Net Contents
5l ℮
Preparation and Usage
Use pesticides safely. Read the label.Instructions for UseWhen to useRead all safety instructions before useUse in March to October when the weeds are actively growing and have adequate leaf area to absorb the spray.Rain within 6 hours of spraying reduces effectiveness and repeat treatment may be necessary.Apply in calm conditions to avoid drift onto cultivated plants.Repeat treatment after a minimum of 14 days where re-growth occurs.For deep-rooted perennial weeds such as bindweed use a product containing glyphosate, for example Roundup® Total Weedkiller.Maximum number of treatments: 4 per year.Where to useControls most weeds around the garden, e.g. gravel areas, paths, drives, hard surfaces, patios, tarmac, along fences and for edging lawns.Can be used to clean up weedy ground before planting vegetables, flowers, bushes and trees, and to renovate overgrown areas.How to useShake well before use.Although not a requirement, as good practice, we recommend wearing waterproof gloves and gardening footwear.1. Cut the white ties to release the hose and wand and connect the hose to the pack as shown. This a quick couple system which is not reversible i.e once in place cannot be remove without force.2. Extend Wand - Lift sprayer off bottle, push yellow button while pulling lance into spray position.3. Pump - Pump handle 25-30 times for up to 10 minutes of spray. After pumping, push handle down, turn clockwise to lock into carry position.4. Spray - Adjust spray -pattern by turning the nozzle. Aim 50 cm from target weed and press white trigger. Spray to lightly wet the leaves avoiding run-off.5. Retract Wand - After use, push the yellow button and retract the wand to its original position before clipping it onto the top of the pack for storage. This will prevent the accidental release of spray solution when in the storage position.6. Store - Push pump handle down, turn pump handle and cap anti-clockwise to relieve pressure, then retighten before storage.7. Refill - To refill remove the pump mechanism by unscrewing in an anti-clockwise direction.This product treats 50 m2.This product is a home garden weedkiller for use on unwanted vegetation and areas not intended to bear vegetation. It contains 60 g/l acetic acid in a ready to use solution.Allow the spray to dry before walking or playing on treated areas