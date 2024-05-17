Marketplace.
Harbour Housewares Weed Membrane Peg Plates - 7cm - Pack of 20

An essential weapon in any horticultural arsenal, these Weed Membrane Peg Plates from Harbour Housewares will help you transform any outdoor space into a garden worthy of the world's most famous flower show!Whether you're plotting an allotment or prepping for a patio or pathway, a barrier against weed growth is an easy and efficient way of keeping those areas looking clean and pristine, without the need for harsh chemicals and weed killers.Designed to work with our Weed Membrane Fixing Pegs, these stiff plastic plates will help secure your control fabric in place, preventing weed seeds from germinating and taking root whilst still allowing water, air and nutrients to keep your soil and other, desirable, plants vibrant and healthy.

