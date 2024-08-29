Vitax Sbk Brushwood Killer Ready To Use 4 Litre

Vitax SBK Brushwood Killer is a selective weedkiller for brambles, nettles, dock, woody weeds, hardwood saplings and tree stumps in grass and other neglected non-crop areas. It does not kill grass. Its active ingredient is Triclopyr, which is unusually effective on woody plants and is used for brush control in rights of way and defoliation of wooded areas. It is also effective against broadleaf weeds, particularly Creeping Charlie. Apply from May to October (June to August for woody weeds) when the soil is moist and weeds are actively growing. For tree stumps, the best time for treatment is Autumn or Winter, avoiding April, May and June when the sap is rising. Allow at least six weeks between application and replanting. Please note: This product is classed as an irritant, and care should be taken during use.1 x Vitax SBK Brushwood Killer Ready To Use 4 Litre