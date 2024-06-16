Resolva Extra Tough 3L Non Glypho

Resolva Extra Tough 3L Non Glypho

1(1)
Write a review

£17.00

£5.67/litre

Resolva Extra Tough 3L Non Glypho
Resolva Xtra Ready to Use Weedkiller is a non-glyphosate powerful systemic herbicide, ideal to tackle troublesome broad-leaf weeds. Its selective formulation does not damage lawns or grasses.
Kills troublesome broad-leaf weedsGlyphosate-freeWill kill entire plant including roots
Pack size: 3L

View all Plant & Lawn Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here